Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard Rave After Seeing Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'It Was Made for You'

"Lea, what a treat to see you in this role!" Hilary Duff wrote on Instagram after she and her Younger costar Molly Bernard took in a performance of the Funny Girl revival on Broadway

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on January 8, 2023 02:16 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHsMP4uJU1/. Lea Michele/Instagram
Photo: Lea Michele/Instagram

Lea Michele has a fan in Hilary Duff.

The Disney Channel alum, 35, and her pregnant Younger costar Molly Bernard raved about Michele's performance as Fanny Brice in Broadway's revival of Funny Girl, as Duff posted a group photo with Michele, 36, after taking in Saturday evening's show.

"Lea, what a treat to see you in this role! You shine so bright … it was made for you!" Duff wrote in the caption, also sharing photos posing in front of the marquee at the August Wilson Theatre and in her seat with her Playbill and souvenir cup.

Michele commented on the post: "Love you Hil."

"Friends at @funnygirlbwy," the Glee alum captioned her own post, on which Bernard, 34, commented: "A REVELATION."

The friends were also joined by Bernard's wife Hannah Lieberman and Duff's assistant Lauren Bannock.

After Michele was cast in the lead role of Funny Girl in July, the production broke the theater's box office record, raking in $2.005 million at the box office over an eight-performance span.

Michele previously reflected on her busy year in a New Year's post on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself carrying 2-year-old son Ever Leo on her shoulders.

Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"But at the end of the day this photo says it all. September 6th was Ever's first day of little school. It was a big day for our family," she wrote in the caption. "We packed his tiny bag and took pictures together in the morning. Hours later I would be performing on Broadway as Fanny Brice for the first time. It was a big day for our little family.

"He didn't know what I had ahead for me that day. And he won't understand a lot of this for a while. But the great [Renée Elise Goldsberry] told me the other day that the blessings and gifts we receive in our life aren't just for us but for our children."

RELATED VIDEO: Funny Girl Producers Set the Record Straight on Beanie Feldstein's Exit as Lea Michele Steps In

"So this is for you Ever. All of it. Always. 2022 you were one of my favorites. 2023 I hope you're ready for me," Michele concluded the post.

The actress welcomed her first child in August 2020 with husband Zandy Reich, whom she married the year before in March 2019.

