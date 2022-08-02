Heathers: The Musical, directed by Andy Fickman with book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, drops Sept. 16 on The Roku Channel

Heathers: The Musical Will Soon Be Available to Stream — Where to Watch

The Heathers are coming to your TV screens!

Heathers: The Musical will be available on The Roku Channel this September, marking the first time the hit musical, based on the 1989 movie of the same name, will air on a streaming service.

Featuring songs like "Candy Store," "Dead Girl Walking" and "Seventeen," the show has become somewhat of a cult classic after it ran Off-Broadway during spring and summer 2014.

It starred Barrett Wilbert Weed in the lead role of Veronica Sawyer (played by Winona Ryder in the original film) and Ryan McCartan as Jason "J.D." Dean (Christian Slater in the movie).

In the production airing on The Roku Channel, Ailsa Davidson will appear as Veronica, while Simon Gordon will play J.D.. Maddison Firth will don the red scrunchie as Westerberg's High's resident queen bee Heather Chandler (Kim Walker in the 1989 film).

heathers the musical Heathers: The Musical | Credit: Roku Channel

Heathers hit theaters on March 31, 1989. While it wasn't a box-office hit, the dark teen satire quickly became an eminently quotable film.

The story follows wallflower Veronica Sawyer, who is taken under the wing of the popular yet acid-hearted Heather Chandler and her two minions: Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty in the movie) and Heather McNamara (Lisanne Falk). Veronica soon meets the mysterious J.D., who gives her a fresh perspective on popularity — with deadly consequences.

After the stage show's Off-Broadway production wrapped, Heathers: The Musical went on to enjoy multiple West End and Off-West End runs in London beginning in 2018, with Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica. An Off-West End revival is still playing, featuring Davidson as Veronica.

The stage show was even the focus of a season 3 episode of Riverdale. The teen show's musical installments have also leveraged Next to Normal, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Carrie: The Musical.

heathers the musical Heathers: The Musical | Credit: Roku Channel

Shortly after the Off-Broadway production premiered in 2014, Slater, 52, stopped by the TODAY show to talk about the "weird" experience of seeing the character he made (in)famous portrayed onstage.

"Just seeing another guy up there in the black jacket, playing that part. There were parts of me that wanted to run up on the stage," he said.

But Slater resisted the urge to take over his old role, saying Heathers: The Musical was a great re-imagining of the cult hit, with a funny cast.

After the show, he even snuck backstage to deliver kudos to the then-new group of Westerburg High students and to reminisce about his own days in Sherwood, Ohio — and McCartan, 29, even invited Slater to savor a moment wearing the character's signature black trench coat again.