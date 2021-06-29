Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Returning to Broadway Condensed into 'Reimagined' One-Part Play

Prior to the pandemic, the Tony-winning Harry Potter production was performed in two parts, but will now be presented as one play due to "commercial challenges," producers said

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is returning to New York City's Broadway soon, but it'll look different when it does.

The Tony-winning play, which was performed in two parts prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, will reopen at the Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 16, as a newly staged version that playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany have condensed into one play.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said in a statement Monday, according to Entertainment Weekly, that the "reimagined version" comes as a logistical tweak as Broadway reopens.

"This is an unprecedented moment in theatre history. After being closed for more than 15 months, almost all of Broadway and theatre across North America will return before the end of the year," they said in the statement.

"Given the challenges of remounting and running a two-part show in the U.S. on the scale of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the commercial challenges faced by the theatre and tourism industries emerging from the global shutdowns, we are excited to be able to move forward with a new version of the play that allows audiences to enjoy the complete Cursed Child adventure in one sitting eight times a week."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Credit: Manuel Harlan

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cursed Child, which opened on Broadway in spring 2018, tells a sequel story to J.K. Rowling's blockbuster Potter series, following a new generation of magical characters, as well as grown-up versions of beloved characters from the original books and movies.

At the Tony Awards that year, the production won best play, best director, best costumes, best lighting design, best sound design and best scenic design.