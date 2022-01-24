Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway Star Fired Following Investigation Into Conduct
James Snyder, who played Harry Potter in the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been fired from the production following an investigation.
The actor was investigated following a complaint lodged against him by his costar Diane Davis, who plays Ginny Weasley in the production, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The two joined the cast of the play in 2019.
Snyder did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Neither a rep for Davis nor a spokesperson for the production responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.
In a statement obtained by EW, producers for Cursed Child said that on Nov. 19 they "for the first time received a complaint from Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion."
"At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract," the statement continued. "Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy—and to maintain the integrity of the investigation—we will make no further comment regarding the matter."
The statement concluded, "We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally opened in London in 2016 before a Broadway production launched in 2018.
The play follows Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione into adulthood as their children go off to Hogwarts.
Snyder and Davis joined the cast of the Broadway production in 2019, replacing original stars Jamie Parker and Poppy Miller, respectively.
Snyder's previous Broadway credits include Cry-Baby, If/Then and he's appeared on TV shows The Good Wife and Blue Bloods as well as the film She's the Man.
Davis's credits include the play Golden Boy and the TV shows Dr. Death, Person of Interest and Fringe.