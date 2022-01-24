Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway Star Fired Following Investigation Into Conduct

James Snyder was fired from his role of Harry Potter in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child following an investigation
By Alexia Fernández January 24, 2022 06:00 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Matthew Murphy

James Snyder, who played Harry Potter in the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been fired from the production following an investigation.

The actor was investigated following a complaint lodged against him by his costar Diane Davis, who plays Ginny Weasley in the production, according to Entertainment Weekly

The two joined the cast of the play in 2019. 

Snyder did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Neither a rep for Davis nor a spokesperson for the production responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. 

In a statement obtained by EW, producers for Cursed Child said that on Nov. 19 they "for the first time received a complaint from Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion."

RELATED: The 12 Biggest Revelations from the Harry Potter Reunion Special

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract," the statement continued. "Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy—and to maintain the integrity of the investigation—we will make no further comment regarding the matter." 

The statement concluded, "We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported. 

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Says They'll Always Have a "Close Bond"

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally opened in London in 2016 before a Broadway production launched in 2018.

The play follows Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione into adulthood as their children go off to Hogwarts. 

Snyder and Davis joined the cast of the Broadway production in 2019, replacing original stars Jamie Parker and Poppy Miller, respectively. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Snyder's previous Broadway credits include Cry-Baby, If/Then and he's appeared on TV shows The Good Wife and Blue Bloods as well as the film She's the Man

Davis's credits include the play Golden Boy and the TV shows Dr. Death, Person of Interest and Fringe

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com