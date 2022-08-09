'Hamilton' Slams Texas Church's 'Unauthorized' Staging of Musical Featuring Religious Changes

"We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention," a spokesperson for Hamilton said

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022 04:15 PM
Marquee for the musical Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers theatre, New York City, New York, July 7, 2016.
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Hamilton is condemning unauthorized performances of the musical held by a Texas church over the weekend.

The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries located in McAllen, Texas, hosted performances of Hamilton on Friday and Saturday but edited some language and added religious lines and a concluding sermon, according to CNN and USA Today.

The Tony-winning Broadway show — created by Lin-Manuel Miranda — has an official touring company that travels North America but does not grant amateur or professional licenses and did not grant one to The Door Church, Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesperson for Hamilton, told PEOPLE Tuesday.

Brown says on Saturday they "were made aware of the unauthorized staging of Hamilton" that happened Friday. At that point, "We issued a cease-and-desist letter for the unauthorized use of Hamilton's intellectual property, demanding the immediate removal of all videos and images from previous productions from the internet, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, their own website and elsewhere."

Once they got a response from the church, the Hamilton team told The Door they could "proceed" with the already-scheduled Saturday show "on the conditions that it was not live-streamed or recorded; no photos or videos of the performance be posted; they not mount any further productions; this limited permission was without prejudice, and we reserved all rights and remedies; and we would be discussing this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production within the coming days once all facts are properly vetted."

The Door McAllen Texas Church
Google Maps

Clips from the church's Hamilton interpretation then went viral on social media, shared by writers like Hemant Mehta. Dialogue appeared to be added to insert religious threads in the story, and a sermon at the end told the audience that "God can help you" through "broken marriages" or those who "struggle with alcohol, with drugs, homosexuality."

On its Facebook page, The Door describes itself as a "Bible-based, Spirit-filled, nondenominational family of believers."

According to Brown, "The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action. We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention."

A spokesperson for The Door did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Pastor Roman Gutierrez told The Dallas Morning News in a statement that The Door is not anti-LGBTQ and "everyone is always welcome."

Per video from a service shared by Mehta on Sunday, a pastor claimed to the congregation that the Hamilton team had granted them "license to perform our version" of the show. He added that they immediately removed the footage from social media when lawyers contacted them, apologizing for the inconvenience. "Hopefully we can do it again in the future," he added.

The New York Times noted that U.S. copyright laws allow for churches to use copyrighted music during its religious services, but not necessarily to republish it online or hold performances.

Related Articles
JOSHUA BASSETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Sam Collier
Hillsong's First Black Pastor Leaves Church, Saying His Congregants Don't 'Trust' Leadership After Scandals
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
don mclean
Don McLean and Larry Gatlin Drop Out of Performing at NRA Convention Following Texas School Shooting
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Virginia beach shooting victims
3 Years Later, Remembering 12 People Killed in Virginia Beach Municipal Building Shooting
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall
Mickey Guyton (R) and husband Grant Savoy arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022
Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy's Relationship Timeline
janet jackson
From Child Stardom to Becoming a Mom: Janet Jackson's Life in the Spotlight
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
walker hayes in concert
Walker Hayes Earns His Rite of Passage at Country's Mother Church: 'This Is a Huge Deal for Me'
Will Smith
The Most Talked About Moments (Including *THAT* Moment) from the 2022 Oscars
whitney-houston
Remembering Whitney Houston's Remarkable Life in Photos
Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house on the campus of Northwestern University
Northwestern University Suspends Fraternity Events After Drugging Allegations at 2 Frat Houses
Jagged Little Pill Broadway Stars Accuse Producers of Harm 'to the Trans and Non-Binary Community'
'Jagged Little Pill' Broadway Stars Accuse Producers of Harm 'to the Trans and Non-Binary Community'
Joshua Bassett
Joshua Bassett Seemingly Sings About Olivia Rodrigo on 3 Songs: 'Messing with My Life as a Career Move'