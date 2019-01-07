How to Win Tickets to See Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton (in Puerto Rico!) on Closing Night

Lin-Manuel Miranda is reprising the role that made him famous in his award-winning musical Hamilton — and you can win tickets to see him in action!

For the first time since leaving the original Broadway cast of the Tony award-winning musical Hamilton in 2016, Miranda, 38, will reprise the role of Alexander Hamilton for 24 performances in Puerto Rico that aim to uplift in the area ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

To coincide with the show, Miranda has co-launched The Flamboyan Arts Fund, dedicated to preserving, amplifying, and sustaining the arts in Puerto Rico. All profits from Hamilton‘s Puerto Rico performances will go towards the fund.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that starting Monday, for a $10 donation to the Flamboyan Arts Fund at Prizeo.com/HamrPR50, you can win your chance to be among the fifty lucky winners to receive two VIP tickets to the closing night of the show, access to the exclusive after-party with the cast, and roundtrip airfare and accommodations in San Juan. Five winners will be selected each day of the campaign.

The competition is open between Jan. 7-16.

To earn more entries to the sweepstakes, donors can contribute more than the $10 minimum.

Good luck!