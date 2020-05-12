"It's a thrilling experience," said creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda of the film which was recorded in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City

Hamilton Movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Original Broadway Cast Coming to Disney+ in July

Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton from home!

On Tuesday, Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger and writer/star Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Good Morning America that the blockbuster Broadway show will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 3.

The patriotic musical — a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton's story — debuts on the streaming platform just in time for the 4th of July holiday.

"I can't say enough about what an incredible job Tommy Kail, our director, has done with the movie," said Miranda, 40. "He's basically given everyone at home the best seat in the house. It's a thrilling experience."

He added: "He really threads the needle between these cinematic closeups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theatre. I can't wait for you all to see it."

Hamilton opened on August 6, 2015, and went on to win 11 Tony Awards. The original cast included Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos.

The movie was recorded over three days in June 2016.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," said Iger in a press release. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.”

In February, Disney announced plans to release the original Broadway production film in movie theaters, with an October 15, 2021, release date.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman–Alan Menken Disney collaborations – The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin,” said Miranda in a press release at the time.

“I’m so proud of what [director] Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater,” he added. “We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”