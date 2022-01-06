See Greg Kinnear in Broadway Debut as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird First Look Photos

Greg Kinnear transforms into Atticus Finch in Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, taking over the iconic role from Jeff Daniels

Greg Kinnear is taking on a classic American role.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 58, made his debut as Atticus Finch in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird play on Wednesday night at New York City's Shubert Theatre. In first-look photos from the performance shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Kinnear makes the iconic buttoned-up lawyer role his own, taking over the character from Tony-nominated Jeff Daniels

Based on Harper Lee's acclaimed novel, the play is written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. It has become the most successful American play in Broadway history since its debut in December 2018.

Greg Kinnear in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Credit: Julieta Cervantes

The cast also includes Baize Buzan as Scout Finch, Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie, with Scout Backus, Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans rounding out the ensemble. And Mariah Lee joins the cast as Mayella Ewell beginning Jan. 11.

To Kill A Mockingbird Credit: Emilio Madrid

After the Broadway shutdown due to the pandemic, To Kill a Mockingbird reopened on Oct. 5 with original stars Daniels reprising his role as Atticus and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch, for which she won a Tony Award.

Speaking on the Today show Thursday morning about his first night as Atticus, Kinnear said it was "exhilarating."

To Kill A Mockingbird Credit: Emilio Madrid

"Apparently there is no safety net when you do live Broadway," the actor joked. "It was my first foray. It was fun, exhilarating. ... It was great. We have a wonderful, wonderful piece of material that Aaron Sorkin has crafted beautifully. The words are amazing. It's an incredible ensemble of actors, such a great group of people. I've had a ball."

The show is embarking on a national tour starting March 27 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, followed by the official tour opening on April 5 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, with Richard Thomas starring as Atticus. Performances begin in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10 starring Rafe Spall.