All-Female Production of Glengarry Glen Ross Coming to Broadway: Source

David Mamet’s legendary play Glengarry Glen Ross is returning to Broadway with a new twist.

Sources tell PEOPLE a production of the drama, about the seedy underbelly of Chicago real estate agents, is in development to hit the Great White Way soon with an all-female cast.

“It’s the time for it,” the insider says. “The play is an American classic, and having a female cast interpret Mamet’s biting words here is going to give the play an entirely new meaning.”

A rep for Mamet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Al Pacino and Jonathan Pryce in 1992's Glengarry Glen Ross Everett

Glengarry Glen Ross earned Mamet the Pulitzer Prize for Drama back in 1984. That same year, the play opened on Broadway after premiering in London, in a production that wielded four Tony nominations.

An acclaimed film adaptation came in 1992, with a starry cast that included Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Pryce.

Previous revivals on Broadway came in 2005 (with Alan Alda, Liev Schreiber, Jeffrey Tambor, Gordon Clapp, and Tom Wopat) —and in 2012 (with Pacino, Bobby Cannavale, David Harbour, John C. McGinley, Richard Schiff and Jeremy Shamos).

Casting hasn’t been set for the all-female revival yet, but the high profile project is expected to attract some big names with its gender-reversed spin.

In the past, Broadway has seen some of Hollywood’s A-list actresses take the stage in high-profile projects — including starry turns from Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Scarlett Johansson, Sally Field, Glenn Close, Jessica Lange, Uma Thurman, Laurie Metcalf, Laura Linney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Susan Sarandon, Juliette Moore, Sarah Paulson, and more.