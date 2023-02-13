German Ballet Director Accused of Smearing Feces on Critic's Face After a Bad Review

"When I felt what he had done, I screamed," the critic said of the alleged poop attack

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 13, 2023 09:59 PM
26 April 2019, Lower Saxony, Hanover: Marco Goecke, designated ballet director of the Staatsoper Hannover, stands in the foyer of the Staatsoper. At a press conference, two new directors informed about the new season of the Staatstheater. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa (Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Photo: Christophe Gateau/picture alliance/Getty

A German ballet director has been suspended after he allegedly smeared dog feces on the face of a critic whose review he disagreed with.

Marco Goecke was suspended immediately by the Hanover state opera house in Lower Saxony, Germany, according to the Associated Press.

The daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Goecke, 50, approached its dance critic, Wieble Hüster, during a premiere over the weekend and asked what she was doing there, the news agency said.

Goecke was apparently upset over a review written by Hüster of a production he staged at The Hague, the AP reported. Hüster's review was critical of Goecke's production, In the Dutch Mountains, which the critic wrote was "boring" and "disjointed," according to The Guardian.

Goecke did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday.

Hüster had written the production makes one alternate "between a state of feeling insane and being killed by boredom."

During the altercation, Goecke allegedly threatened to ban her from the ballet and accused her of being the reason people were canceling season tickets at the Hanover.

He then allegedly pulled out a paper bag with animal feces and smeared it on her face before fleeing through the theater foyer, the AP said.

Hüster later recounted the incident, saying that Goecke had "suddenly pulled the bag from his pocket. With the open side of the bag, he rubbed the dog excrement in my face. When I felt what he had done, I screamed," according to The Guardian.

"I can assure you that it was not an impulsive act - he had planned this. I consider it an act against the freedom of [the] press," Hüster told the BBC.

Hüster did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday.

A member of the Hanover opera house helped Hüster clean up in a nearby bathroom before she drove to a police station in central Hanover to report the attack, per the outlet.

Laura Berman, the opera house's artistic director, told The Guardian she apologized to Hüster and said they would investigate the incident before deciding what next steps to take.

Berman said management would "explore the relevant steps relating to labor law with respect to" Goecke and "then act in this internal staff matter".

The Hanover opera house and Berman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday.

Goecke was given a few days to apologize but was suspended on Monday, according to the AP.

Goecke spoke about the incident during an interview with public broadcaster NDR. According to the AP, he acknowledged that his "choice of means wasn't super, absolutely," adding that he was "a bit shocked" by what he allegedly did.

But, he added: "Once a certain point has been reached, I disagree."

