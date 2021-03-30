Game of Thrones to Get a Stage Play That Will Likely See the Return of Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister

Game of Thrones is getting its own stage play.

Series creator George R. R. Martin is developing a stage play for Broadway, London's West End and Australia that will center on a historic and pivotal scene from Game of Thrones lore that fans of the HBO show did not get to see on screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The play, which has not been titled yet, will be set during the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen crowned Lyanna Stark as the queen of love and beauty.

"The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery," the play's official description reads, according to the outlet. "Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now."

In Martin's book series, the tourney proved pivotal and scandalous as Rhaegar was already married and had two children at the time of the tourney and Lyanna was betrothed to Robert Baratheon. After the tourney, Rhaegar and Lyanna escaped together, causing Robert's Rebellion, which ended Targaryen rule and spurred the events of the HBO series.

game-of-thrones-04 Image zoom Game of Thrones: Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark | Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," Martin, 72, said in a statement via THR. "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire … and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage."

While no characters have been announced for the play, the book series describes the Great Tourney at Harrenhal to have included a young Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, Prince Oberyn Martell, Robert Baratheon, Princess Elia Martell, the noble knight Ser Barristan Selmy and others.

Well-known and beloved characters from the series like Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark weren't born around the time of the event.

Martin's new stage play comes after he closed on a new five-year overall deal with HBO to create new content centered on his fantasy series for the network.