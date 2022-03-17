Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman, who respectively played Anna and Elsa in the Frozen tour when it launched in 2019, reunite for a new music video featuring the previously unreleased song

The Frozen Song You Can't See in the Movies — Watch New Music Video of Anna and Elsa's 'I Can't Lose You'

Frozen fans are in for a treat!

Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler — who played the roles of Elsa and Anna, respectively, in the national tour of Disney's Frozen musical when it launched in 2019 — reunite to perform their duet, "I Can't Lose You," in a brand-new music video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The ballad, penned by husband-wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, was written after the stage musical opened on Broadway in 2018 and added into the touring production. It was performed for the first time ever by Bowman and Innerbichler.

The previously unreleased track will now be available on all music streaming platforms on Friday.

"It was really cool to get to approach the story again and write a duet for Anna and Elsa, which we had never gotten to do, and we had always wanted to [with Anna and Elsa] singing in harmony," Robert tells PEOPLE. "So we were kind of salivating. We had just finished Frozen 2, and we were salivating to write one song for Anna and Elsa. [Disney Theatrical Group president] Tom Schumacher called us, and we were like, 'Yes, we get to do it for the show!' "

Kristen adds that she and her husband had been "wanting to" pen a duet for the sisters of Arendelle since the release of their 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, but that it didn't quite fit in the sequel, Frozen 2.

"There was a moment in Frozen 2 that this particular song general idea could have gone into, but Jennifer Lee had written a scene that was so great, and the animators had animated it so beautifully that we were like, 'Don't mess with it.' " In the stage adaptation, however, she says "it just flowed."

In the second-act musical number, the sisters — torn apart by Elsa's icy powers — sing together in harmony for the first time and confront each other after Elsa flees the palace and accepts her fate in the show-stopping "Let It Go."

The duet was first announced by Kristen in a November 2019 tweet ahead of the Frozen tour's first show, which kicked off at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

"This will be the 1st audience to hear a NEW Anna and Elsa duet called 'I Can't Lose You,' " the celebrated songwriter wrote at the time. "We were lucky enough to see Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler rehearse it and it gave us all the feels. Hope you guys enjoy it!"

Nearly nine years since Frozen's film debut, Kristen and Robert tell PEOPLE they are thrilled that the movie — and musical films that have followed, including Disney's Encanto — still resonates with young audiences.

"To know that our stuff and [songwriter] Lin [-Manuel Miranda]'s stuff is catching fire like this with the next generation, it's incredibly meaningful to us," says Robert.