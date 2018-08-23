Watch the Cast of Broadway's Frozen Perform 'Love Is an Open Door'

For the first time in forever nearly three months, the cast of Broadway’s Frozen returned to Good Morning America on Thursday for another peek at the hit Disney musical.

Back in May, Frozen stars Patti Murin (who plays Princess Anna) and Caissie Levy (who plays her old sister, Queen Elsa) appeared on the ABC morning show to debut “For the First time in Forever” and “Let It Go.”

On Thursday, though, it was Murin and John Riddle (Prince Hans) performing the adorable duet, “Love Is an Open Door.”

Frozen fans will recognize the romantic ditty as one of the songs from the acclaimed 2013 animated film, though the stage musical expands on the number to include a sweet and silly dance break (with choreography from Tony and Emmy-winning choreographer Rob Ashford).

Patti Murin and John Riddle in Frozen Deen van Meer

“Love Is an Open Door” is one of seven songs from the film that appear in the musical.

Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez also penned 12 additional songs for the show, the original cast recording of which is out now.

As for the story, penned by the film’s screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee, that gets deeper — but mostly stays the same. Anna and Elsa both seek out their happily ever afters without the help of a prince charming, relying on their bonds as sisters to see them through the storm.

"Everyone comes into the theater sort of thinking they know what they're going to get…" Elsa herself, @CaissieLevy talks @FrozenBroadway LIVE here in Times Square!

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some surprises along the way. “Everyone comes into our theater sort of thinking they know what they’re going to get,” Levy said on Thursday’s GMA. “And you get all the magic and excitement and music from the film, plus 12 new songs and a really Disney Broadway spectacle.”

“The magic we’re able to create on stage with our cast and crew is really unparalleled. It’s more exciting than anything I’ve really been part of in my career,” the Broadway vet adds, pointing to one of the film’s most iconic scenes. “We give you the full Elsa quick change into the ice dress that happens in the film, but we do it live in front of your eyes. It’s really amazing.”

Frozen is now playing at New York City’s St. James Theatre.