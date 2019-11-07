First Look! Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Star on Broadway's Plaza Suite

It’s almost time to meet at the Plaza.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in the upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s acclaimed 1968 play Plaza Suite, hitting Broadway next year.

The real life couple, who have married for over 20 years now, will play a trio of couples in the three-act comedy — each act telling the tale of two characters exploring the conflict of their relationship in the same suite of the famed New York City hotel.

The first look image, which shows Parker, 54, and Broderick, 57, all dressed up, was shot by noted photographer Norman Jean Roy at the actual Plaza Hotel in New York City.

An exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, above, also shows the couple sweetly posing for the pictures, with Parker explaining how the two came together to appear on stage for the first time in over two decades.

“A surprising, unexpected confluence of events came together and all of a sudden we were pondering this gorgeous, funny, not-seen-in-far-too-long Neil Simon play,” Parker says of starring in the play.

“And there’s a feeling of tradition to it,” Broderick adds.

Image zoom Norman Jean Roy

The longtime couple celebrated their 22 wedding anniversary in May. The two share three children together: James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

This is the second time the couple will be on stage together. Back in 1996, Parker replaced Megan Mullally in the Broderick-led revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. She and Broderick married the next year.

Plaza Suite will be the first Broadway production of a Simon play since the prolific playwright died last August at the age of 91.

The play will be directed by actor and Tony-winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Good Wife), in what will be his Broadway directorial debut.

Plaza Suite will open on Broadway on April 13 at New York City’s Hudson Theatre. Previews begin March 13.