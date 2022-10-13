See an Exclusive First Look at Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington in Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson'

The Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson under the direction of his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, officially opens Thursday

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

Published on October 13, 2022 09:00 AM
THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1542_Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
Photo: Julieta Cervantes

Samuel L. Jackson is back on Broadway!

The Academy Award nominee, 73, celebrates his star-studded opening night in the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson Thursday at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, directs.

The play, which began preview performances last month, serves as a full-circle moment for Samuel, who originated the role of Boy Willie (now played by John David Washington) when the show premiered in 1987 at the Yale Repertory Theatre. The Pulp Fiction star served as an understudy when the play went to Broadway in 1990.

THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1309_Samuel L. Jackson in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

He now plays patriarch Doaker Charles in the Wilson classic, which received the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

"I had the opportunity to create Boy Willie at Yale and became very attached to it, probably a little too much," Samuel said last month at a press conference ahead of the Broadway revival's first performance.

"So by the time the play traveled and came back to Broadway, and I was an understudy, I was pretty much devastated that I wasn't going to make my Broadway debut, drowning myself in a drug-fueled kind of craziness and ended up in rehab, which, you know, started a whole other journey for me."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Julieta Cervantes
C: Caption . PHOTO: Julieta Cervantes
R: Caption . PHOTO: Julieta Cervantes

"So it's kind of interesting to come back in this way and to be Doaker and to listen to John David create Boy Willie," he added. "I'm looking forward to audiences being there."

The Django Unchained actor is working with his wife of over 42 years on the play.

THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 205_Danielle Brooks in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

The Tony Award-nominated actress said that directing The Piano Lesson has always been a "life dream," and because she and Samuel have been married for over four decades, they can work very well together when in rehearsals.

"Because I've been with him for 53 years, it becomes a sort of coded situation to talk to him," she said at the time, adding that Samuel is a "different story" than the rest of the cast members and is "very determined about what he knows."

THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 220919_PianoLesson_R1-674
Julieta Cervantes

"I must agree, he knows a lot — not more than me," she joked. "So I'm just trying to let him be, but allow me to sort of usher him, in a certain way, along. And he's been very good about that — vocal, but at least he'll do it."

Grammy winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, both serve as producers on the show, which also stars former football pro Washington (who is also the son of Denzel Washington) and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.

THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1187_Danielle Brooks in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

Trai Byers, Ray Fisher, April Matthis and Michael Potts are also among the cast.

John makes his Broadway debut in The Piano Lesson. His father, Denzel, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Julieta Cervantes
C: Caption . PHOTO: Julieta Cervantes
R: Caption . PHOTO: Julieta Cervantes

Denzel went on to direct and star in a 2016 film version of Fences, earning an Oscar nomination for his performance.

"Am I nervous when [my father is] watching me on stage? I don't know yet. Maybe. I might not even be thinking about it because I'm thinking about the notes from my director," John said last month. "I don't know if I have time to be nervous about what he thinks."

THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1647_John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

However, John does think about how the 67-year-old film star influenced him as an actor.

When asked what he has learned from Denzel, the Ballers alum replied: "The freedom to fail, to find out, flourish in that failure. In that being uncomfortable, you'll find the greatest parts of yourself as an artist."

For more information and tickets, visit PianoLessonPlay.com.

