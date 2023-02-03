See an Exclusive First Look at Jessica Chastain in Rehearsals for Broadway's 'A Doll's House'

Jessica Chastain is getting ready for her Broadway return!

The Oscar-winning actress, 45, is set to return to the stage in the Jamie Lloyd-directed production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House.

After making her Broadway debut in the 2012 production of The Heiress, Chastain will star in the limited engagement of Doll's House alongside Arian Moayed and former Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan.

Emilio Madrid

In an exclusive first look at rehearsals shared with PEOPLE, the cast can be seen preparing for the show, which will begin preview performances Feb. 13 ahead of its March 9 opening night at the Hudson Theatre.

A Doll's House premiered in 1879 at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark, and follows the power imbalance between a man and his wife as she attempts to assert her own freedom.

Chastain will play Nora Helmer in what is promised to be a "freshly relevant" take on the classic, adapted by playwright Amy Herzog.

Emilio Madrid

Moayed will star as her character's husband, Torvald Helmer, with Onaodowan playing the role of the show's antagonist, Nils Krogstad. The cast also includes Jesmille Darbouze as Kristine Linde, Tasha Lawrence as Anne-Marie and Michael Patrick Thornton as Dr. Rank.

Franklin Bonglio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra and Jose Joaquin Perez will serve as understudies.

Before rehearsals began, Chastain said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed initial rehearsals for the project, adding that it was originally set to be staged in London's West End.

Emilio Madrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll's House," Chastain said when the show was announced in November. "We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us."

"While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt," she added. "New York has been my home for over 20 years and it's immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors."

Emilio Madrid

The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of A Doll's House will celebrate the company's 10th anniversary.

Earlier this week, Chastain shared video footage of her and her cast members shooting promotional footage for the play, writing on Instagram, "It's been 10yrs since I did live theatre and thank goodness @jamielloyd brought me back! Looking forward to seeing you in 2 weeks! 🥳."

Tickets are now on sale at ADollsHouseBroadway.com.