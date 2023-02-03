See an Exclusive First Look at Jessica Chastain in Rehearsals for Broadway's 'A Doll's House'

Performances of the Broadway revival of A Doll's House, starring Chastain, begin Feb. 13 at New York's Hudson Theatre

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 09:00 AM
A Doll’s House cast in rehearsal Where was the image taken – Rehearsal room for A Doll’s House When was the image taken – January 2023 Who took the photograph – Emilio Madrid Full credit line – Photos by Emilio Madrid https://www.dropbox.com/sh/al5hk9rhn9iqb29/AADRKqjfdMxePVYJNmN9GNh7a?dl=0
Photo: Emilio Madrid

Jessica Chastain is getting ready for her Broadway return!

The Oscar-winning actress, 45, is set to return to the stage in the Jamie Lloyd-directed production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House.

After making her Broadway debut in the 2012 production of The Heiress, Chastain will star in the limited engagement of Doll's House alongside Arian Moayed and former Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan.

A Doll’s House cast in rehearsal Where was the image taken – Rehearsal room for A Doll’s House When was the image taken – January 2023 Who took the photograph – Emilio Madrid Full credit line – Photos by Emilio Madrid https://www.dropbox.com/sh/al5hk9rhn9iqb29/AADRKqjfdMxePVYJNmN9GNh7a?dl=0
Emilio Madrid

In an exclusive first look at rehearsals shared with PEOPLE, the cast can be seen preparing for the show, which will begin preview performances Feb. 13 ahead of its March 9 opening night at the Hudson Theatre.

A Doll's House premiered in 1879 at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark, and follows the power imbalance between a man and his wife as she attempts to assert her own freedom.

Chastain will play Nora Helmer in what is promised to be a "freshly relevant" take on the classic, adapted by playwright Amy Herzog.

A Doll’s House cast in rehearsal Where was the image taken – Rehearsal room for A Doll’s House When was the image taken – January 2023 Who took the photograph – Emilio Madrid Full credit line – Photos by Emilio Madrid https://www.dropbox.com/sh/al5hk9rhn9iqb29/AADRKqjfdMxePVYJNmN9GNh7a?dl=0
Emilio Madrid

Moayed will star as her character's husband, Torvald Helmer, with Onaodowan playing the role of the show's antagonist, Nils Krogstad. The cast also includes Jesmille Darbouze as Kristine Linde, Tasha Lawrence as Anne-Marie and Michael Patrick Thornton as Dr. Rank.

Franklin Bonglio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra and Jose Joaquin Perez will serve as understudies.

Before rehearsals began, Chastain said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed initial rehearsals for the project, adding that it was originally set to be staged in London's West End.

A Doll’s House cast in rehearsal Where was the image taken – Rehearsal room for A Doll’s House When was the image taken – January 2023 Who took the photograph – Emilio Madrid Full credit line – Photos by Emilio Madrid https://www.dropbox.com/sh/al5hk9rhn9iqb29/AADRKqjfdMxePVYJNmN9GNh7a?dl=0
Emilio Madrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll's House," Chastain said when the show was announced in November. "We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us."

"While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt," she added. "New York has been my home for over 20 years and it's immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors."

A Doll’s House cast in rehearsal Where was the image taken – Rehearsal room for A Doll’s House When was the image taken – January 2023 Who took the photograph – Emilio Madrid Full credit line – Photos by Emilio Madrid https://www.dropbox.com/sh/al5hk9rhn9iqb29/AADRKqjfdMxePVYJNmN9GNh7a?dl=0
Emilio Madrid

The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of A Doll's House will celebrate the company's 10th anniversary.

Earlier this week, Chastain shared video footage of her and her cast members shooting promotional footage for the play, writing on Instagram, "It's been 10yrs since I did live theatre and thank goodness @jamielloyd brought me back! Looking forward to seeing you in 2 weeks! 🥳."

Tickets are now on sale at ADollsHouseBroadway.com.

Related Articles
Justin David Sullivan poses at a media preview/photo call for the new upcoming broadway musical "& Juliet" at The iHeartRadio Theater on October 14, 2022 in New York City.
Nonbinary '& Juliet' Performer Withdraws from Gendered Tony Awards Consideration: 'The Only Right Thing'
A Fire Breaks Loose on Meredith Grey's House and One Firefighter's Life is in Question in 'Station 19' Teaser
'Station 19' Teaser: A Fire Breaks Out at Meredith Grey's Home and 1 Firefighter's Life Is in Question
Airris and Jasmine
'MAFS' ' Airris Is Set on Being a 'Sex Mentor' for New Wife Jasmine: 'I've Gotta Pull That Demon Side Out'
Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia Silverstone Returns as 'Clueless' Character Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad: 'Your Girl Is Back'
nathan broxton. Photos by Michaelah Reynolds 
Boy, 11, Who Went Viral for Singing Showtunes Details 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Trip to See 5 Broadway Shows
Alyssa Fox to assume the role of Elphaba in ‘Wicked’
Broadway's First Asian American Elphaba Lands Role After First Audition for 'Wicked' 15 Years Ago
https://vimeo.com/733162051 Monica Bellucci in Maria Callas
Monica Bellucci Takes on Her First Stage Show as Opera Legend Maria Callas: 'Beauty Deserves Risks'
The 2022 Cast from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: (Clockwise) Christel Khalil, Kate Linder, Bryton James, Melissa Claire Egan, Kelsey Wang, Conner Floyd, Cait Fairbanks, Courtney Hope, Brytni Sarpy, X, Greg Rikaart, Elizabeth Hendrikson, Rory Gibson, Zuleyka Silver, Allison Lanier, Melissa Ordway, Jess Walton, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Beth Maitland, Eileen Davidson, Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott, Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Lauralee Bell, Tracey Bregman, Christian Jules LeBlanc, Susan Walters, Michael Mealor, Michael Morgan, Michael Graziadei. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Icons from 50 Years of 'The Young and the Restless' Celebrate Show's Golden Anniversary – See the Cast Photo
THE VIEW - The cast of Lee Daniels' "The Butler" featuring stars Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lenny Kravitz and David Oyelowo, appears on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Friday, August 16, 2013. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SHERRI SHEPHERD, OPRAH WINFREY
Sherri Shepherd Recalls Her First Phone Call from Oprah Winfrey: 'I Almost Passed Out'
Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon, center) with (l-r) Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn), Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour), Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr), & Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard); Hailee Kaleem Wright - Photo Credit Denita Turner
Once She Was Homeless — Now Hailee Kaleem Wright Is a Broadway Star: 'It's Taken a Lot of Strength'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen Have a Modern Family Reunion at Take Me Out Broadway Performance
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen Have a 'Modern Family' Reunion at 'Take Me Out' on Broadway
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp Reflects on the 'Life-Changing' Deaths of His Mother and 'Rent' Creator Jonathan Larson
(L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks and Gayle King pose backstage at the play "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater January 18, 2023 in New York City.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Visit 'Piano Lesson' Broadway Cast Backstage, Praise Danielle Brooks
Kristin Chenoweth publicity
Kristin Chenoweth Teases Broadway Return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'
McKinely Blake wedding
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Anne Heche
First Look at Anne Heche Memoir Released After Her Death: How She Found Peace After Childhood Abuse