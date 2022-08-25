See an Exclusive First Look at Elmo, Cookie Monster and More in Off-Broadway's 'Sesame Street' Musical

Sesame Street is moving from the street to the stage!

The long-running children's program is being transformed into an all-new musical with performances beginning Off-Broadway Sept. 8 prior to its official opening on Sept. 19.

In first-look photos shared with PEOPLE, beloved muppets like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and more take over Theatre Row, where they will play a limited engagement through Nov. 27.

Sesame Street the Musical will feature new songs written by Helen Park, Nate Edmondson and Tom Kitt.

"As someone who grew up with the magic of Sesame Street, it is truly an honor and a dream come true to be able to contribute an original song for Sesame Street the Musical," Kitt — who also wrote the music for the Broadway-bound stage adaptation of Almost Famous — said in a press release announcing the show.

Special celebrity guests are also slated to make appearances throughout the musical's run.

Sesame Street's very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch and Gabrielle as well as Honkers, Martians and others will appear in the musical, which is being "designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things for fans of all ages," according to the production.

The musical is written and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, who also produces alongside Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. The beloved TV show has won 11 Grammys and over 200 Emmys.

The show also recently joined TikTok, debuting its first video this week featuring the Martians. "Yip, you read that right. #SesameStreet is on TikTok! 🎉," the account captioned its first post.

For more information on Sesame Street the Musical, visit www.sesamestreetmusical.com.