See an Exclusive First Look at Elmo, Cookie Monster and More in Off-Broadway's 'Sesame Street' Musical

Sesame Street the Musical will begin performances at Theatre Row in New York City next month 

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022 09:00 AM
Sesame Street on Paramount +
Photo: Paramount +

Sesame Street is moving from the street to the stage!

The long-running children's program is being transformed into an all-new musical with performances beginning Off-Broadway Sept. 8 prior to its official opening on Sept. 19.

In first-look photos shared with PEOPLE, beloved muppets like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and more take over Theatre Row, where they will play a limited engagement through Nov. 27.

Sesame Street on Paramount +
Paramount +

Sesame Street the Musical will feature new songs written by Helen Park, Nate Edmondson and Tom Kitt.

"As someone who grew up with the magic of Sesame Street, it is truly an honor and a dream come true to be able to contribute an original song for Sesame Street the Musical," Kitt — who also wrote the music for the Broadway-bound stage adaptation of Almost Famous — said in a press release announcing the show.

Sesame Street on Paramount +
Paramount +

Special celebrity guests are also slated to make appearances throughout the musical's run.

Sesame Street's very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch and Gabrielle as well as Honkers, Martians and others will appear in the musical, which is being "designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things for fans of all ages," according to the production.

Sesame Street on Paramount +
Paramount +

The musical is written and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, who also produces alongside Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. The beloved TV show has won 11 Grammys and over 200 Emmys.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sesame Street on Paramount +
Paramount +

The show also recently joined TikTok, debuting its first video this week featuring the Martians. "Yip, you read that right. #SesameStreet is on TikTok! 🎉," the account captioned its first post.

For more information on Sesame Street the Musical, visit www.sesamestreetmusical.com.

Related Articles
Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa., . The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. A new Sesame Street theme park is set to open next month in San Diego. Officials on Wednesday, Feb. 9. 2022, announced the opening of the first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast. It will feature Big Bird's Beach, Oscar's Rotten Rafts, and a Cookie-Monster Tower, among other attractions San Diego Theme Park, Langhorne, United States - 26 Dec 2019
Sesame Place Launches Diversity Training Following Lawsuit Over Characters Allegedly Ignoring Black Children
The Hilarious Titanic Parody Musical Titanique Takes on Céline Dion's 'Taking Chances' — Watch
The Hilarious 'Titanic' Parody Musical 'Titanique' Takes on Céline Dion's 'Taking Chances' — Watch
Courtesy of sesame street. new character named rudy.
'Sesame Street' Is 52 Years Old! Here, 10 Muppets Who Tackled Tough Topics Through the Years
Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway Where was the image taken – Dear Evan Hansen at The Music Box Theatre, NYC When was the image taken – Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022 Who took the photograph – Natalie Powers Full credit line – Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway © Natalie Powers via Dear Evan Hansen
Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink Surprise Gaten Matarazzo at His First Performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen'
jill biden
Jill Biden Meets the Cast of 'Six' on Broadway and Elmo's Dog 'Tango' on 'Sesame Street' in NYC
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.
Angela Lansbury to Receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys
13 The Musical - josh peck
'13: The Musical' Trailer! Netflix Adapts Broadway Hit into Starry Film About a 'Kid-Life Crisis'
Never-before-seen photos from new Sesame Street book: Street Gang
Unseen 'Sesame Street' Photos from New Photo Book Look Back at the Show's Origin Story
Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet, on the set of the long-running children's program in New York on . Ji-Young is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding TV--Sesame Street-Asian American Muppet, New York, United States - 01 Nov 2021
Meet Ji-Young! 'Sesame Street' Introduces First Asian American Muppet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Billy Crystal during the opening night curtain call fot the new musical based on the 1992 film "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Billy Crystal Says He Teared Up When Grandchildren Saw Him on Broadway: 'It Was Truly Moving'
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Linda Ronstadt performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on September 26,1982. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)
Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge Bring 'Elvis' Down Under, Plus Hailey and Justin Bieber and More
Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa and guitarist Nate Lueck in “Come From Away,” streaming on Apple TV+ September 10th.
WATCH: Broadway Show 'Come From Away' Debuts Powerful Trailer for Apple TV+'s Live Film Version