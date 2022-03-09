Eddie Redmayne Earns Olivier Award Nomination for Best Actor in West End's Cabaret Revival

This is the third time Redmayne has been nominated for a Laurence Olivier award

Eddie Redmayne is a Laurence Olivier Award nominee once again!

The Fantastic Beasts star, 40, has been nominated for best actor in a musical for his portrayal of The Emcee, the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub in the revival of Cabaret at the West End's Playhouse Theatre in London.

Redmayne is up against three other nominees: Olly Dobson (Back To The Future), Arinzé Kene (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), and Robert Lindsay (Anything Goes).

The Guardian got a behind-the-scenes look at some of London's top theaters and shows, including Cabaret at the Playhouse, in honor of this year's Olivier Awards.

In one photo, a shirtless Redmayne is seen tinkering with a teal pointed hat while staring at himself in a nearby mirror inside his dressing room.

"If it's too loose then it falls off during the first number, which happened yesterday!" he exclaimed, per the outlet.

While fiddling with his costume, Redmayne listened to Fauré's Requiem from the late 1800s. "I don't know why I listen to this piece, other than because it's quite foreboding and it gets me into a dark headspace," the actor confessed to The Guardian.

"I tend to listen to this or Bach's B-Minor Mass," he added. "It's odd in that it's a choral piece but there's something about the mood and the fact that it's in Latin makes it somehow abstract."

This is the third time Redmayne has been nominated for a Laurence Olivier award. He has been nominated for best actor in a supporting role twice before, winning the award in 2010 for his role in the production of Red.

Cabaret led the pack with 11 nominations, including best director (Rebecca Frecknall), best actress in a musical (Jessie Buckley), best costume design (Tom Scutt), best sound design (Nick Lidster) and more.