Disney's Winnie the Pooh Is Debuting Its Musical Adaptation Off-Broadway 

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaptation will debut off-Broadway on October 21

The Hundred Acre Wood is heading to New York City!

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at images of Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Adaptation, fans of the honey-loving bear can see Disney's vision for the iconic character come to life.

The images show off the stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters, including Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl and Tigger.

The stage adaptation, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, will feature the classic Sherman Brothers music as well as additional songs by the original creator, A.A. Milne.

Winnie the Pooh Broadway Credit: Rockefeller Productions/ Photos by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The show features several original songs including "Winnie the Pooh," "The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers" and "A Rather Blustery Day."

Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Adaptation is the first new Disney musical since Frozen and the first to debut off-Broadway. The production has already broken theatre box office records for the largest advance of any show at Theatre Row in New York City.

Proof of vaccination is required for adults and eligible children who can receive the vaccine. For children younger than the eligible age, a negative COVID test is required. A testing van outside the theater will be provided. Audience members must remain masked at all times inside the theater.