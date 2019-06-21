Disney's Hercules Coming to the Stage in a Musical Starring Original Movie Voice Actor Roger Bart

Bless my soul, Disney’s Hercules is coming to the stage — and with a familiar face, too.

The 1997 animated classic is being transformed into a stage musical this summer by New York City’s Public Theater in a special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions, for a limited Off-Broadway run at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Leading the production in the title role will be Jelani Alladin, the actor who originated the role of Kristoff in Broadway’s Frozen musical, the Public Theater announced.

He’ll be joined by numerous stage veterans, including Spring Awakening and Smash star Krysta Rodriguez (as Megara); Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, and Rema Webb as Muses Calliope, Thalia, and Terpischore; and James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony for playing the Genie in Aladdin and this time will step into the shoes of satyr Phil (voiced by Danny DeVito in the film).

And then there’s a name Hercules fans will know well: Roger Bart. The actor provided the singing voice of Hercules in the movie, and will this time play the evil Hades (made famous in the movie by James Woods).

Alan Menken and David Zippel’s infamous songs from the film — including “Zero to Hero,” “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” “The Gospel Truth,” “One Last Hope,” “A Star Is Born,” and the Oscar-nominated “Go the Distance” — will all be there, as well as some new tunes.

The book was penned by Kristoffer Diaz (Fox’s Rent: Live), while Lear deBessonet will direct and Chase Brock (Be More Chill) will choreograph.

This is one of many classic Disney films transferred to the stage. Others include Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aladdin, and the aforementioned Frozen.

Disney has also been producing live-action versions of many of its animated films as of late, like Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Aladdin, and the upcoming Lion King (opening July 19).

As of now, no commercial plans for the Hercules musical have been announced.

Hercules will begin performances on Aug. 31 at the Delacorte Theater, and run through Sept. 8.