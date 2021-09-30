Disney's Aladdin Broadway Musical Cancels Show amid Multiple Positive Breakthrough COVID Cases

The cancellation comes just one day after Aladdin reopened on Broadway after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic

Disney's Aladdin musical on Broadway has canceled its Wednesday night show after multiple breakthrough cases of COVID-19 were detected within members of the production.

"Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected with the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre," a statement shared on the show's verified Twitter account read. "Because the wellness and safety of our guests, casts, and crew are our top priority, tonight's performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tickets for Wednesday's performance will be refunded, though it's unclear when the show will resume its regular schedule.

"We will communicate the status of future performances tomorrow," the statement read. "We will continue to provide support for the Aladdin company members as they recover."

The cancellation comes just a day after Aladdin reopened following Broadway's year-long closure due to the pandemic.

In celebration of its return, the show's cast appeared alongside stars from Broadway's Frozen and The Lion King for an in-studio performance during Wednesday's broadcast of The View.

Actor Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie in Aladdin, also visited the set of Good Morning America on Monday to promote the show.

Representatives for ABC were unable to provide a comment to PEOPLE by the time of publication. Additionally, when contacted in regards to the matter, representatives for Disney on Broadway directed PEOPLE to its statement on Twitter.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Takes Zach Braff to Broadway Reopening of Waitress, Which Starred Her Late Husband

Currently, Broadway requires all performers, backstage crew and off-stage employees in its theaters to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Audiences who attend the shows must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask during performances.

According to a prior announcement from the Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, exceptions can be made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination provided that they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue.

"It's been 18 months," Scott said of Aladdin's reopening during his appearance on Good Morning America earlier this week. "People are hungry for Broadway. They're hungry for live theater and what this means for the country and the world."