Disney's Aladdin Broadway Musical Canceled for 2 Weeks After More COVID Breakthrough Cases

Disney's Aladdin musical is canceled for two weeks following more COVID breakthrough cases among the company of the musical

Disney's Aladdin Broadway musical has been canceled for two weeks after additional COVID breakthrough cases were detected on Friday.

The cancelation comes a day after the musical resumed performances; initial COVID breakthrough cases were reported among the company of the musical on Wednesday, canceling that night's performance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Negative PCR testing ahead of the show's Thursday performance allowed the production to resume on that day, but testing done today found additional breakthrough cases among the performers, according to a statement from Disney Theatrical Productions obtained by PEOPLE.

"Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 10th," the statement read. "Our next planned performance is Tuesday, October 12th at 7pm."

Blythe Adamson, an epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, said in the statement, "Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case. This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again."

"Daily PCR testing allows us the opportunity to detect a positive case before it is contagious," she continued. "This allows us to isolate it before anyone else is put at risk, as we have done several times with the Aladdin company. Morning and evening swabs collected on Thursday returned highly accurate negative molecular PCR test results for all cast, crew and musicians that affirmed a safe performance environment for our company and audience."

Tickets for all dates affected will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Wednesday's performance of Aladdin was canceled with tickets refunded to the public. The cancellation came just a day after Aladdin reopened following Broadway's year-long closure due to the pandemic.

In celebration of its return, the show's cast appeared alongside stars from Broadway's Frozen and The Lion King for an in-studio performance during Wednesday's broadcast of The View.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Takes Zach Braff to Broadway Reopening of Waitress, Which Starred Her Late Husband

Actor Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie in Aladdin, also visited the set of Good Morning America on Monday to promote the show.

Representatives for ABC were unable to provide a comment to PEOPLE following Wednesday's cancellation.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Currently, Broadway requires all performers, backstage crew and off-stage employees in its theaters to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Audiences who attend the shows must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask during performances.

On Friday, the Broadway League announced it would extend its existing COVID protocols and requirements through the end of the year.

"It's been 18 months," Scott said of Aladdin's reopening during his appearance on Good Morning America earlier this week. "People are hungry for Broadway. They're hungry for live theater and what this means for the country and the world."