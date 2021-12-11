Diana, The Musical to End Its Run on Broadway Later This Month: 'We Are Extraordinarily Proud'

Diana: The Musical is preparing for its final bow.

On Friday, producers of the Princess Diana-based Broadway musical announced in a statement that the show will close on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre," said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group in a joint statement, per Playbill. "Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the audiences who have shown their love and support at every performance."

The musical previously began previews on Nov. 2 and later opened on Nov. 17. At the time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews, Deadline reports.

Diana: The Musical stars Jeanna de Waal in the titular role and sees Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, and Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles. The show was directed by Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine and written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan.

Longacre Theatre Longacre Theatre | Credit: Walter McBride/Getty

Set in 1981, the musical follows Diana as she prepares to marry into the royal family. The show also explores the aftermath of that marriage, from her husband's highly publicized affair with Camilla to her relationship with the press.

The production began previews at New York's Longacre Theatre on March 2, 2020, but never made it to its March 31 opening date when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered global lockdowns and the complete closure of the musical theater industry for the remainder of 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time, de Waal — who previously starred in Kinky Boots and American Idiot on Broadway — said that Diana is "present in every single moment that she's involved with."

"[Diana] had this amazing grace about her that I definitely don't have naturally," she continued. "It's been a real process on how to control my body and move in the way she moved."