'The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical' Finally Debuts in Chicago: See Photos from Opening Night

In the opening moments of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical, Andy Sachs sings that she "means business" — and she gets right down to it.

A fizzy, fashion-filled take on the book and movie of the same name, the new production — long delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — finally opened at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago on Aug. 7, delivering a slight update to the originals while remaining true to the twists that made them both so beloved.

The effervescent Taylor Iman Jones plays Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway in the 2006 film) with the grit and naïveté of a 22-year-old trying to make it in media in New York City, while Tony Award winner Beth Leavel is icy Runway editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep was Oscar-nominated for the role in the film) who, yes, discharges her assistants with a quiet "that's all." (Fans of the film will be excited to hear some of her other more memorable lines and monologues sprinkled throughout.)

Joan Marcus

Elton John composed the music, bringing a piano-driven score that almost has a twinge of '90s to it and moves the plot through lyrics by Shaina Taub, though you'll know you're in 2022 by mentions of influencers, climate change and Zendaya. At the curtain call on opening night, producer Kevin McCollum thanked the book's author, Lauren Weisberger, saying she encouraged director Anna D. Shapiro to portray an "Andy for today," and it's reflected in the diversity of the cast, which is much more inclusive than in the film.

Standouts include Megan Masako Haley as hilariously devoted first assistant Emily (her second act opener "Bon Voyage" is a musical highlight), Javier Muñoz as thoughtful mentor Nigel, Michael Tacconi as (a less toxic!) boyfriend Nate, Christian Thompson as paramour Christian and Christiana Cole and Tiffany Mann as newly added roommates to Andy, Lauren and Kayla.

Joan Marcus

The fashion comes via Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, and theater-goers are instantly transported to the City of Light — where the looks get even bolder — through one very cool set trick by designers Christine Jones and Brett Banakis.

In a July chat with PEOPLE, Elton John called writing the music for the show "a dream."

Joan Marcus

"All the characters [have] kind of got something to say, so it gives you great scope for writing," he said. "You can write tongue-in-cheek numbers, you can write serious numbers, you can write a very romantic song, a very frivolous song."

The icon — who previously composed for musicals including Aida, The Lion King and Billy Elliot — said he "enjoyed writing every single [song]" and promised the audience will "walk out elated." Given the buzz of the opening night crowd exiting the theater, well, that's all.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical runs through Aug. 21 in Chicago with hopes of a Broadway opening in the near future.