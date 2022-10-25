Denée Benton is dusting off her Cinderella slippers.

The Tony Award nominee, 30, who starred in the role of the fairytale princess during Into the Woods' run earlier this year as part of New York City Center Encores!, will reprise her performance on Broadway, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

She will begin performances at the St. James Theatre on Nov. 22 and continue in the role through Dec. 24.

Before Benton was cast in the Encores! production of Into the Woods, which also starred Neil Patrick Harris, the actress took on the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical in high school.

"I was at a new high school and one of my best friends made me audition for it," Benton told Broadway.com in May. "I got cast as Rapunzel. I remember falling in love with the show and Cinderella's been a dream role for a long time. I didn't think I would ever get a chance to do it. At the age I'm in now, I remember Into the Woods was the first time I got introduced to the gray area of life, you know? Hearing 'nice is different than good' blows your mind when you're a kid."

Into the Woods' extended limited Broadway engagement plays through Jan. 8, 2023.

Patina Miller and Montego Glover share the role of the Witch with Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Joshua Henry returns as Rapunzel's Prince on Nov. 22.

Also in the cast are Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan and Lucia Spina.

Into the Woods follows various fairytale characters all determined to make their wishes come true — particularly the Baker and his wife, who yearn to become pregnant. They learn, however, that a spell was cast upon their family years ago by the Witch who lives next door, and in order to reverse the curse, they must venture into the woods and bring back items to concoct a special potion for the enchantress.

Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, it is dedicated to the memory of Sondheim, who died at age 91 last year of cardiovascular disease.

Into the Woods currently plays at the St. James Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit IntotheWoodsBway.com.