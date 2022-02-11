"You'd have to push me onto the stage," Deborra-Lee Furness joked to reporters Thursday of subbing in alongside husband Hugh Jackman in The Music Man

Deborra-Lee Furness Helps Hugh Jackman Practice Lines for Music Man: I Could Do the Show 'In a Pinch'

Deborra-Lee Furness is waiting in the wings for husband Hugh Jackman!

PEOPLE caught up with the actress and philanthropist Thursday at the opening night of Jackman's The Music Man revival on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, where she revealed how she helps him rehearse for his starring role of Harold Hill.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked whether she runs lines with her spouse of 25 years, Furness told reporters, "Yeah we do everything together," before admitting, "I didn't do the tap dancing."

Does Furness, 66, feel like she could take over for Jackman's costar Sutton Foster if needed?

"In a pinch. You'd have to push me onto the stage," she joked to reporters. "It would be terrifying, but in a pinch."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Music Man Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in The Music Man | Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Furness admitted to PEOPLE that sometimes it's tough to get Jackman's practicing in, as "The day of, like today, it's usually a very noisy household at our place with everything going on."

"But I keep it very quiet, very calm, so it's like the calm before the storm," she added.

Hugh Jackman Deborra-lee Furness Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2018 | Credit: JB Lacroix/Getty

In PEOPLE-exclusive photos of the musical, which officially opened Thursday, Jackman, 53, and Foster, 46, shine as Harold Hill and Marian in the revival of the classic show.

The Music Man follows Harold, a con man, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader who sells band instruments to naïve townspeople and who promises to train members of a new band.

Behind the scenes, Harold, who has no music skills, plans to skip town but is caught up in wooing the prim librarian and piano teacher Marian.