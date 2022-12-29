'Death of a Salesman' Broadway Performance Interrupted by Person Who Approached Stage 

It was like a scene straight out of a Broadway play.

During Tuesday night's performance of the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, a member of the audience interrupted the play by approaching the stage and engaging with the cast.

After receiving a 911 call about a "disorderly person" at the W. 44th St. Hudson Theatre on Tuesday night around 9 p.m., the NYPD went to the scene, a department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. The police escorted the woman from the theater, and no arrests where made.

"We're grateful to the entire team at the Hudson Theatre for working together to resolve the situation and resume the performance as quickly as possible," the producers of the show tell PEOPLE in a statement about the incident.

Video of the interruption went viral on Wednesday with different videos of the event shared across Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit.

An Instagram user that was present at the show shared their thoughts about how gracefully star Wendell Pierce handled the incident alongside video taken of the interruption.

"Tonight, in the middle of his electrifying performance as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN, he was forced to break character when an irate, seemingly inebriated audience member disrupted the play's second act so intensely that the action had to be suspended," the user wrote.

"When the house lights came up, he patiently & heroically pleaded with her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be carried out forcefully (she was eventually escorted out by police)," the Instagram post concluded.

A four-minute video of the entire interruption and its aftermath was posted to TikTok and shows Pierce actively talking to the audience member and attempting to diffuse the unsettling situation.

Once the disruptive person was removed from the theater, the cast and play resumed and finished with no further interruptions.

The revival of Death of a Salesman continues its limited engagement through Jan. 15 at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.