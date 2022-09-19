'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing

There wasn't a dry eye in the house on Sunday afternoon, as Dear Evan Hansen played its final performance at New York City's Music Box Theatre after a triumphant 6-year run.

The original, Tony-winning musical is one of the it one of the 50 longest-running shows in Broadway history, having played 1,678 regular performances and 21 previews on the Great White Way.

It also became a movement for fans who united around the show's powerful messages about mental health.

Among the many attendees at Dear Evan Hansen's final show were a slew of famous alumni who starred in the show during its time on the boards, including new dad Jordan Fisher, Alex Boniello, Andrew Barth Feldman, Zachary Noah Piser, and original stars Will Rowland and Mike Faist — the West Side Story breakout who received a Tony nomination for his creation of Connor Murphy.

Lorna Courtney, the lead of the this season's highly anticipated & Juliet, was also on hand, as was Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, without a doubt there to see costar Gaten Matarazzo in the show.

All, save for McLaughlin, made their way to the stage during the show's emotional curtain call, each called up one-by-one by producer Stacey Mindich.

It wasn't just alumni there either. The show's creators — Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, as was as Tony-winning book writer Steven Levenson — were there too, alongside other members of the creative team: director Michael Greif, choreographer Danny Mefford, orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, conductor Ben Cohn, and scenic designer David Korins (among many, many others).

"I'm a little overwhelmed," Grief told the audience and the packed stage of the show's extended family. "But I will say how unbelievingly gratifying it is to see a show after so many years of performances and to see how magnificently it continues to sustain, and interest, and surprise and delight and move you. It is a great musical."

Missing in action were Tony winners Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, who originated the roles of Evan and Heidi in the musical. Platt was on tour, playing a show to support his music career in Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee, while representatives said Bay Jones was working in Los Angeles.

"Happy closing to Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway," Platt wrote on his Instagram Story. "Thank you for the years of readings, the workshops, the productions, the tears, the laughter, the dreams made true, the people's lives changed, the Tony, the Emmy, the Grammy, and most of all, for…so many of the wonderful people I got to meet and love. My life is changed for forever."

"Today Dear Evan Hansen plays its last performance at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway," Bay Jones shared in a post on her Instagram, "Forever grateful for this show, the people who built it, grew it, maintained it, supported it, loved it, were changed by it."

Dear Evan Hansen first opened on Broadway in December 2016, after an Off-Broadway production at Second Stage Theatre that ran from March to May of that year. It reopened on Broadway Dec. 11, 2021, 21 months after the COVID shutdown.

"More than 1.5 million audience members have sat in this very theater to take Evan's journey with us," Mindich said on Sunday. "Some have attended more than once, and for that, I'm really grateful."

The original musical, based loosely on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school, tells the story of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who's paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity.

At its height, Dear Evan Hansen had three productions running across the globe — with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once playing in tandem. The London production plays its final performance Oct. 22, though a tour will continue.

Among the accolades has received are six 2017 Tony awards, the Grammy for best musical theater album and the Oliver for its London production.

The show also catapulted Pasek and Paul into the next level of their careers. The two won the Oscar for Best Original Song for their contribution to La La Land's "City of Stars," before penning the score to The Greatest Showman (which featured the Golden Globe-winning best song "This Is Me"). They've since gone on to collaborate with Alan Menken for songs in the live-action Aladdin, and will next see their original songs showcased in the live-action/animated adaptation of Bernard Waber's children's book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (out this November).

Levinson was the showrunner and writer on the 2019 FX biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which depicted the lives of director-choreographer Bob Fosse and his muse, actress Gwen Verdon. The writer later penned the screenplay for the film adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM!

He, Pasek and Paul all collaborated too on the film version of Dear Evan Hansen, Levinson writing the screenplay and the composers crafting new songs for the 2021 film.

Platt reprised his role in the the movie, opposite Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani.

Dear Evan Hansen's final performance was led by Sam Primack, a former Broadway understudy who played an alternate Evan on tour.

The closing company also currently also starred Talia Simone Robinson (the first Black actor to play the role of Zoe Murphy in the show), Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders, Noah Kieserman, Manoel Felciano, Gaten Matarazzo, and Ciara Alyse Harris, along with Mateo Lizcano, Julian Diaz-Granados, Alex Humphreys, Matthew Edward Kemp, Jane Pfitsch, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen.

"From our earliest reading of Dear Evan Hansen in 2011, there have been two great joys that stand out above all the others (and there are many)," Mindich said in a previous statement. "One is the sweeping and soaring show itself, which never fails to make me think, cry, laugh, and try to be a better mother and person. The other is watching the profound change in the audience from when they walk into the theater to when they leave. I feel grateful to have been part of bringing Pasek, Paul, Levenson, and Greif's original musical to life — which has captured the hearts of so many, impacted millions of audience members across the globe, and literally changed lives with its with its breathtaking score and its vital and universal message."

For tickets to see Dear Evan Hansen on tour, visit www.dearevanhansen.com.