Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Off-Broadway Production of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along

Daniel Radcliffe is making his return to the stage.

The New York Theatre Workshop announced on Monday its new off-Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along with the Harry Potter set to play Charley, one of the show's main characters.

The Stephen Sondheim musical, planned for late 2022, will be directed by Olivier Award-winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

Merrily We Roll Along depicts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist/playwright Charley. The musical features some of Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs including "Not a Day Goes By," "Good Thing Going" and "Old Friends."

Radcliffe, 32, has starred in several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. His Broadway debut was back in 2008 when he received rave reviews for his role in Equus.

The star also hit the Broadway stage in 2011 in a 10-month sell-out run of the Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, a role that later went to other industry triple threats such as Nick Jonas and Darren Criss.

The actor has also been making headlines for his role in the upcoming Roku biopic titled WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, which just wrapped up production.

Roku announced Radcliffe had landed the role in a January release detailing the upcoming biopic, produced by Funny or Die and Tango.

In the cheeky release, Yankovic, 62, said he is "absolutely thrilled" that Radcliffe is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.