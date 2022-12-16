Daniel Radcliffe Returning to Broadway with 'Merrily We Roll Along' Musical Revival

Daniel Radcliffe is heading back to Broadway!

On Friday, producers Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo and Jeff Romley announced that the revival of Merrily We Roll Along starring Radcliffe, 33, will move to Broadway in Fall 2023.

The production — which will make for the first-ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's 1981 musical — is currently "enjoying a critically acclaimed and completely sold-out run" at New York Theatre Workshop through Jan. 22, after previously running in London's West End, according to a press release.

Actors joining Radcliffe, who plays Charley Kringas, to round out the cast of the upcoming revival include Jonathan Groff (Franklin Shepard), Linday Mendez (Mary Flynn), Krystal Joy Brown (Gussie Carnegie), Katie Rose Clarke (Beth Shepard) and Reg Rogers (Joe Josephson).

Information regarding dates, theater location, additional casting and the production's creative team will be announced soon.

The New York Theatre Workshop originally announced that the Merrily We Roll Along revival would premiere off-Broadway in March. The Sondheim musical is directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

Daniel Radcliffe. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Merrily We Roll Along depicts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends, writer Mary and lyricist/playwright Charley. The musical features some of Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs, including "Not a Day Goes By," "Good Thing Going" and "Old Friends."

Radcliffe has previously starred in several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. His Broadway debut was back in 2008 when he received rave reviews for his role in Equus.

The star also hit the Broadway stage in 2011 in a 10-month run of the Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, a role that later went to Nick Jonas and Darren Criss.

Back in 2008, Radcliffe said performing live "was amazing" as he prepared for his Broadway debut in Equus at 19. "As long as it goes well, you can't stop smiling," he said at the time, during a talk held by The New York Times.

Off the stage, Radcliffe most recently appeared in the films The Lost City and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biographical parody film about the life of musician "Weird Al" Yankovic throughout various stages of his career.