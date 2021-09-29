The new production of Macbeth will begin it’s 15-week limited run in April

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to Star in New Macbeth Production on Broadway

Daniel Craig is headed back to the stage alongside Broadway first-timer Ruth Negga.

Craig, 53, and Negga, 39, are set to costar as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively, in an new Broadway production of the classic William Shakespeare play next year.

The show, directed by Sam Gold, will begin performances on March 29, with an official opening night on April 28 at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. For 15 weeks only, the production promises to tell the story of Macbeth "like never before."

"Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold," producer Barbara Broccoli said in the release.

Macbeth

"I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas," added Gold. "I can't wait to get started!"

Craig is no stranger to Broadway — he co-starred with Hugh Jackman in A Steady Rain in 2009 and with wife Rachel Weisz in Betrayal, which ran from October 2013 to January 2014.

The No Time to Die star also appeared in Gold's off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello in late 2016 and early 2017.

Negga, meanwhile, will make her Broadway debut with Macbeth next year, but the Loving actress has extensive experience acting for the stage both in the U.S. and U.K.

Most recently, she took on the titular role in Hamlet at St. Ann's Warehouse in N.Y.C. last year following the show's acclaimed run in Dublin, Ireland.

Tickets for Gold's Macbeth will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET, though American Express Card Members have access to exclusive presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 11:00AM.