Dana H. on Broadway Attracts Stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Michael Shannon and More

Dana H. and Is This A Room are both playing at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway

Dana H. is the toast of Broadway, with stars like Michael Shannon, husbands Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, and Corey Stoll all flocking to see the acclaimed play.

The one-woman drama, starring Deidre O'Connell in the titular role, tells the harrowing true story of a woman who was held captive — trapped in a series of Florida motels — for five months. The play is told in Dana's own words and was brought to the stage by Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House Part 2, The Christians). Heralded by critics, the play won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Show as well as Lortel and Obie Awards for O'Connell's performance before heading to Broadway.

Dana H. is playing in rotation with Is This A Room at the Lyceum Theatre in New York, with the former closing Nov. 13 before the latter ends its Broadway run the following night.

In the last few weeks, both shows have attracted A-list talent, including David Byrne, Josh Groban, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busy Phillips, Tavi Gevinson, Zachary Quinto, Bowen Yang, Jonathan Groff, Raul Castillo, Jeff Zucker, Cherry Jones, Lois Smith, Jessica Hecht, Heidi Schreck, Brandon Victor Dixon, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Laura Innes, Frankie Grande, Molly Bernard, Jason Ralph, Gavin Creel and many more.

Dana H Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Ben Brantley of The New York Times praised how Dana H. "explodes expectations at every turn" in his glowing review.

"By its end, you realize that its singular power could be achieved only in real time, on a stage, with a live audience as its witness," he wrote.

Dana H Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty