Dan Levy Says He 'Couldn't Be Prouder' of Schitt's Creek Costar Noah Reid at Broadway's The Minutes

Noah Reid, who played Patrick on Schitt's Creek opposite Dan Levy's David, is making his Broadway debut in the Tracy Letts play The Minutes at Studio 54

Dan Levy reunited with his onscreen husband Noah Reid for a special occasion on Broadway!

The Schitt's Creek star and co-creator, 38, was on hand for Reid's opening-night performance of Tracy Letts play The Minutes, in which the actor is making his Broadway debut.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE following the show at Studio 54 on Sunday, Levy congratulated Reid, 34 — who played his love interest Patrick Brewer for four seasons on Schitt's Creek — on his performance.

Calling the play "such a ride," Levy said, "I knew what Noah was capable of long before he even did my show. And then what we were able to do through the show was really kind of flex his character and flex his skills in ways that showed off his theater capabilities."

"I could only do what I could to show the world what he was capable of, and now there's this," he added, referring to Reid's performance in The Minutes. "And I couldn't be prouder, he is an incredible talent."

The pair then posed for photos together, during which Levy told Reid he was "great" in the show and Reid thanked him for coming.

Letts' play The Minutes tells the story of a typical city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry that takes a toxic turn as "hypocrisy, greed, ambition and devious doings" take center stage, according to the show's website.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the play began Broadway performances at the Cort Theatre on Feb. 25, 2020, following its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

However, previews for the early 2020 run of The Minutes were halted due to COVID-19, just days before its official opening night.

In October last year, it was announced that Reid would make his Broadway debut as Mr. Peel, replacing Armie Hammer, who exited The Minutes last year "to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family," he said in a statement at the time, according to Variety.

Most of the original Broadway cast returned this spring, including Tony-winning playwright and actor Letts, Waitress star Jessie Mueller and veteran actor Austin Pendleton.