'Cruel Summer' Star Olivia Holt Makes Broadway Debut in 'Chicago' — See Her Take Her First Bow!

Olivia Holt is officially Roxie Hart!

The actress and singer, 25, made her Broadway debut in Chicago on Monday night at the Ambassador Theatre.

In photos of her curtain call, Holt was seen sporting Hart's signature blonde curls, a bright red lip and a black one piece. Her 8-week run in the award-winning revival wraps up on June 4.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Holt would take over the role from Tony-nominated Charlotte D'Amboise last month.

"I am incredibly honored to play the iconic role of Roxie Hart. And I'm tremendously grateful to the Chicago company and Broadway community as I've admired their work and work ethic for years," Holt told PEOPLE in a statement. "Theater is where I fell in love with performing and this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I feel so lucky to be joining this extraordinary production."

"I. have. no. words.🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭," Holt wrote on her Instagram Story, where she shared a video from the musical's account of her first bow as Roxie Hart.

The actress, known for her work on Cruel Summer, got her start in commercials before heading over to Disney for her first major role in the Disney XD series Kickin' It, which ran from 2011-2015. She also starred in Disney Channel's Girl vs. Monster and I Didn't Do It, before joining the lead cast for Marvel Studio's Cloak & Dagger series from 2018-2019.

In 2021, Holt took on the role of Kate Wallis in Cruel Summer, which won the best cable series, drama award at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards that same year.

With Monday's opening night, Holt joins an ever-growing list of celebrities who have performed in the longest-running American musical on Broadway. Brooke Shields, R&B superstar Brandy, supermodel Christie Brinkley, Spice Girl Mel B and Melanie Griffith are among the famous names who have previously done so.

Prior to D'Amboise, who played Roxie up until Holt's debut Monday night, Angelica Ross portrayed the iconic character, making history as the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.

"Everyone at Chicago was very eager for me to bring my own twist to Roxie," Ross told PEOPLE as she shared an exclusive day-in-the-life while she was in Chicago.

"I really appreciate that I had a lot of choice in exactly how I wanted Roxie to be, and that I was able to carry that over into how I wanted her to look and exist too. I love her so much."

Holt also follows in the footsteps of Pamela Anderson, who made her own Broadway debut as Hart in 2022. Anderson told PEOPLE ahead of her debut that it was "surreal" to be portraying the iconic role.

"I'm like a sponge. I'm just soaking it all in. Every single experience has been just wild. I mean, it's wild to even be here. I have to pinch myself sometimes because it seems so surreal."

The role was originated by Verdon in the 1975 Broadway production, with music by John Kander and a book by Fosse and Fred Ebb. Renée Zellweger also played Hart in the 2002 Chicago film adaptation opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones as rival and fellow murderess Velma Kelly.

"Performing Fosse, you don't have time to get in your head," Anderson said. "You can't dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work," added the actress and activist. "Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

