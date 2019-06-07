Miranda Sings Actress Colleen Ballinger Is Heading to Broadway to Star in Waitress

Colleen Ballinger is heading to Broadway!

In an emotional video, the YouTube star, known for her character Miranda Sings, announced that she will be living her “ultimate dream” in August when she hits the Broadway stage as Dawn in the hit musical Waitress.

“This has literally been my dream since I could speak,” she says in her announcement video titled, “I’M GOING TO BE ON BROADWAY!!!”

“This is so crazy. You don’t understand how big this is for me,” she adds, in tears.

Though Ballinger’s time on Broadway will be relatively short — from August 20 to September 15 — she said that this is an opportunity she has wanted her whole life.

“can someone pls remind me how to breathe? Thanks,” she replied to one fan’s tweet.

The 32-year-old is currently on tour as Sings, has released several books, launched her own lipstick, and starred in her own Netflix series Haters Back Off. Sings’ YouTube page has also garnered nearly 11 million subscribers.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve been touring all over the world as my character Miranda Sings. In the last decade, I have not had the opportunity to play other characters,” she says in the video. “I’m really nervous to play a different character and perform eight shows a week like the professionals in New York do!”

Ballinger said she hopes that her run on Broadway inspires other “musical theater kids” to pursue their dreams.

“No matter what anyone says to you, you can do it,” she says. “That doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy.”

Earlier this week, she released her Netflix comedy special titled Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome.

Despite her success, the actress was still blown away by seeing herself in a Times Square promotional ad for the series.

“That’s my f—— face in times square,” she tweeted. “I…. am not okay.”

Ballinger had a busy 2018 and first half of 2019. She cameo’d on Ariana Grande’s music video for song “Thank U, Next,” gave birth to baby Flynn Timothy in December and got married to Erik Stocklin.

“I’m so happy that I have an incredible husband who helps me take care of [Flynn] and he takes care of me and he’s the most selfless, wonderful, sweet, perfect man,” she said in a December video. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know how he exists. I hope my son is exactly like him when he grows up.”