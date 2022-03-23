CODA Producers Team Up with Tony-Winning Deaf West Theatre to Develop Its Musical Adaptation

"We are looking forward to continuing our incredible journey and bringing this universal story to life from screen to stage," said Vendôme Pictures' Philippe Rousselet

CODA is coming to the stage!

The producers of the Oscar-nominated film announced Wednesday that a musical adaptation is in the works in collaboration with the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre, the company behind the Broadway revival of Spring Awakening that starred CODA's Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant.

"In the movie there is a scene where the Deaf members of the Rossi family, confronted with an inaccessible school performance, take in Ruby's song through the joy of others in the audience," DJ Kurs, Artistic Director of Deaf West Theatre, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Kurs added, "This is an opportunity, then, to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the Deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation of the movie."

CODA Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin | Credit: Apple TV+

Deaf West Theatre was founded in Los Angeles in 1991 as a platform to engage artists in theater that is inspired by deaf culture and the expressive power of sign language to "create a seamless ballet of movement and voice," according to their website.

Their past Broadway productions include the 2003 revival of Big River, which received a Tony Award for Excellence in the Theatre, and the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening, in which both hearing and deaf actors worked simultaneously to reimagine the coming-of-age rock musical.

CODA's movie title stands for Child of Deaf Adults, which refers to hearing children who grow up in a family where American Sign Language (ALS) is their primary form of communication.

Kurs added the project is aligned with their organization's mission to bridge the deaf and hearing communities. "We are truly excited and honored to embark on this live iteration of a story that brings together both sides of the aisle and addresses the ways that we move throughout the world," he continued.

CODA producers Vendôme Pictures and Pathé Films also expressed their excitement to collaborate with Deaf West on the new musical.

"This is a timeless story that we've always believed in and knew would resonate with audiences far and wide," said Philippe Rousselet of Vendôme Pictures. "For this reason, we are looking forward to continuing our incredible journey and bringing this universal story to life from screen to stage. We are excited at the caliber of Broadway talent interested in collaborating with us on the project."

Additional details, including a timeline, cast and creative team for the CODA musical, have not yet been announced.

RELATED: Troy Kotsur Says He's 'So Blessed' to Be an Oscar Nominee: 'It Has Saved My Career

CODA is a coming-of-age drama about a high school student who aspires to be a singer and is the only hearing member of her deaf family. It stars Emilia Jones, Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Durant and Eugenio Derbez.

Kotsur, 53, opened up to PEOPLE last week after earning a BAFTA Award, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award for his role as a deaf fisherman in the film.

One of the "extremely special" moments from the film, for Kotsur, is the "30 seconds of silence," when Ruby is singing in a school function and viewers are able to hear (or rather, not hear) what Kotsur's character Frank and his wife Jackie (Matlin, 56) do.

"I was able to say, 'Finally, hearing people are able to feel and see and experience my silent experience,' " he said. "I've had a lifetime of silence, throughout my life."

"So that moment, it really strikes people, and they begin to understand that they take their hearing for granted," Kotsur explained. "And with even 30 seconds of silence, they can start walking in our shoes."

Kotsur also shared he thinks that the "people out there who are recognizing my work are beautiful people."

"And they have a big heart. And they're able to see talent," he told PEOPLE. "They're able to look at me not as a deaf person, but as an artist who happens to be deaf."