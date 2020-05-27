The actors are performing the play Lungs at the Old Vic theater in London

The Crown 's Claire Foy and Matt Smith Reunite on Stage for Socially Distanced Theater Performance

Claire Foy and Matt Smith have found a way to deliver their play Lungs while audience members stay in the safety of their own homes.

The two actors, who’ve previously worked together on the Netflix series The Crown, are starring in the performance of the Duncan Macmillan play Lungs, according to WhatsOnStage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The performance, which was rehearsed through webcam, will be presented in a live stream on a nightly basis to up to 1,000 people a night while the two actors social distance in the empty theater, according to the outlet.

After Lungs, the Old Vic in London will present play readings from its empty auditorium.

Online tickets are on sale for audiences in the UK, with performances set for June, although dates are still to be determined, WhatsOnStage reported.

Foy, 36, and Smith, 37, previously starred as a young Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in The Crown for the first two seasons.

Earlier this month, the Old Vic, one of London’s oldest and storied theaters, announced it was in a “seriously perilous” financial situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artistic director Matthew Warchus said the theater, like Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, the Royal Academy and Royal Albert Hall, has “a significant cultural presence but, unusually, no government funding,” instead, relying on ticket sales, sponsorship and donations, according to The Guardian.