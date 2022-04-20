Broadway performances of Some Like It Hot will begin Nov. 1 at the Shubert Theatre

Christian Borle Will Return to Broadway in New Stage Adaptation of Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle is coming back to Broadway.

The two-time Tony Award-winning actor, 48 — known to TV audiences for his work on the musical series Smash — is among the cast of Some Like It Hot, the new stage adaptation of the 1959 MGM film that starred Marilyn Monroe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Shubert Organization and producer Neil Meron announced Wednesday that the musical, which features a score by Smash and Hairspray songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, will begin performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on Nov. 1 and officially open Dec. 11.

Joining Borle, who will play Joe/Josephine, in the cast are J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan and Mark Lotito as Spats.

Based on the film of the same name, the musical is set in prohibition-era Chicago and will feature direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, The Prom). Matthew López, whose play The Inheritance was awarded the Tony for Best Play last year, is reimagining the script alongside writer and comedian Amber Ruffin.

Some Like It Hot, according to a press release for the show, "is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?"

Related Video: Pamela Anderson to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago: 'A Dream Fulfilled'

According to Playbill, the character of Sugar — portrayed in the film by Monroe — will be reworked as Black.

"It is an exciting proposition to create a show with characters whose race is instrumental and not incidental to the story," playwright López said last year, according to the publication. "It became apparent to me that if we were to honor our commitment to tell that story with honesty and integrity, it required a Black creative voice on the team. It didn't take long for all of us to agree that Amber [Ruffin] was the person to approach."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Natasha Katz (lights), Brian Ronan (sound), Josh Marquette (hair and wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (make-up), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music supervisor), Darryl Archibald (music director), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (orchestrations), Glen Kelly (dance and incidental music arrangements) and Telsey & Co. (casting).