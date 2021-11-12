Chicago: the Musical Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway! See All the Stars Cast Throughout Its Run
Come on, babe, and take a look at all the many celebrities who have rouged their knees and rolled their stockings down with the cast of the Broadway show (all 56 of them!)
Wayne Brady
Actor, comedian, and singer Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) had his first Broadway credit in 2004 with Chicago, playing Billy Flynn. He's since starred in multiple Broadway shows including Kinky Boots and Freestyle Love Supreme.
Brandy
R&B superstar Brandy played Roxie Hart to much acclaim in 2015.
Christie Brinkley
Supermodel Christie Brinkley had three separate runs in Chicago — all as Roxie — in April 2011, April 2012, and April 2019.
Mel B
Spice Girl Mel B spiced up Chicago in 2016.
Kandi Burruss
Grammy winner, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and Broadway vet! Kandi Burruss stepped into the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in 2018.
Jaime Camil
In 2016, Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil came to Broadway, as Billy Flynn.
Lynda Carter
The original Wonder Woman played Matron "Mama" Morton in 2005.
Maxwell Caulfield
Cool Rider and Broadway star! Grease 2 lead Maxwell Caulfield played Billy Flynn in 2007.
Billy Ray Cyrus
"We want Billy" — Billy Ray Cyrus, that is! The country singer stepped into the role of Billy Flynn back in 2012.
Charlotte d'Amboise
Two time Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise has starred as Roxie Hart a few times on Broadway over the years. The actress, who had a memorable arc on One Life to Live in 2009, last played the role in Jan. 2020, months before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Broadway.
Paige Davis
Before becoming a household name in Trading Spaces, Paige Davis trod the boards on Broadway. So it only made sense that in 2004, she'd return to Broadway as Roxie Hart.
Kara DioGuardi
American Idol judge and singer/songwriter Kara DioGuardi played Roxie Hart in 2011.
Sandy Duncan
Longtime Broadway fave and The Hogan Family star Sandy Duncan was Roxie Hart in 1999.
Eddie George
NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George scored a touchdown on Broadway, playing Billy Flynn in 2016.
Erika Girardi
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's run as Roxie Hart in 2020 was cut short by the Broadway shutdown during the height of coronavirus pandemic.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. played Billy Flynn on Broadway twice, in 2012 and 2019.
Joel Grey
Oscar winner Joel Grey originated the role of Amos Hart in the Chicago revival.
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith led Chicago as Roxie Hart in 2003.
George Hamilton
Screen star George Hamilton made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in 2001, and later reprised the role in 2002 and 2007.
Michael C. Hall
In 2002, Dexter and Six Feet Under star Michael C. Hall played Billy Flynn.
Todrick Hall
YouTube superstar Todrick Hall brought his triple-threat talents to Chicago in 2018, playing Billy Flynn.
Melora Hardin
Before tearing up the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars, The Office alum Melora Hardin was Roxie Hart in 2008.
Samantha Harris
Roxie Hart was also played by former Dancing with the Stars co-host Samantha Harris, in 2009.
Marilu Henner
Taxi star Marilu Henner had a memorable turn as Roxie Hart in 1997.
Jennifer Holliday
Speaking of Tonys, Jennifer Holliday — a Tony winner for her unforgettable role in Dreamgirls — played Matron "Mama" Morton in 2001.
Carly Hughes
American Housewife star and Broadway vet Carly Hughes was Velma in 2015.
NeNe Leakes
Matron "Mama" Morton got a dose of reality when Real Housewives of Atlanta breakout NeNe Leakes played her in 2015.
Huey Lewis
Chicago brought Huey Lewis his Broadway debut, too. The singer/songwriter — known for songs like "Hip to Be Square," "The Heart of Rock & Roll," and "I Want a New Drug" — played Billy Flynn in 2007.
Marcia Lewis
The late Marcia Lewis originated Matron "Mama" Morton in the Chicago revival, getting nominated for a Tony in the process.
John O'Hurley
Seinfeld actor and Dancing with the Stars champ John O'Hurley was Billy Flynn in 2006.
Vincent Pastore
Just over the bridge from New Jersey, where Vincent Pastore found fame as a star on The Sopranos, the actor played Amos Hart in Chicago, joining the cast alongside his costar Aida Turturro in 2007.
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin played Chita Rivera in the acclaimed miniseries Fosse/Verdon, charting Rivera's experience in one episode working with Bob Fosse on Broadway's original Chicago run. In a great example of art imitating life, Marroquin has also starred on stage in Chicago's Broadway revival over the years, as both Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart.
Brian McKnight
Grammy-nominated singer and producer Brian McKnight made his Broadway debut when he played hotshot lawyer Billy Flynn in 2007.
Gretchen Mol
Boardwalk Empire star Gretchen Mol also made her Broadway debut in Chicago, as Roxie Hart back in 2004.
James Naughton
The first Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago revival was Gossip Girl actor James Naughton, who won his second Tony for the role.
Jennifer Nettles
Country superstar Jennifer Nettles made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in 2015. She's since gone on to star in Waitress, and release an album of showtunes covers.
Bebe Neuwirth
Cheers actress Bebe Neuwirth won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in the 1996 revival. She's since returned to the production multiple times over the years, playing Roxie Hart and, most recently, Matron "Mama" Morton.
Ann Reinking
Late actress Ann Reinking starred in the original production of Chicago back in 1997, and reprised her role as Roxie Hart when the revival opened on Broadway in 1996. She also choreographed the production, winning a Tony Award in the process.
Kevin Richardson
Backstreet to Broadway! Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson was Billy Flynn in 2003.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin
Before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, actress and soap star Lisa Rinna played Roxie Hart alongside her husband Harry Hamlin (as Billy Flynn) in 2007.
Chita Rivera
She originated the role of Velma Kelly in the 1975 production of Chicago on Broadway. And 25 years later, she returned, this time as Roxie Hart — playing the part in Toronto, Las Vegas, and London.
Roz Ryan
Broadway star and longtime voiceover actress Roz Ryan has often played Matron "Mama" Morton on the Great White Way over the years. She first debuted in the production in 2006, and most recently starred it in it 2016.
John Schneider
Bo on Broadway! Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider joined Chicago as Billy Flynn in 2008.
Brooke Shields
Broadway audiences got to see Roxie Hart played by Hollywood icon Brooke Shields back in 2005.
Ashlee Simpson
"Pieces of Me" singer Ashlee Simpson played Roxie Hart from Nov. 2009 until Feb. 2010.
Valerie Simpson
Matron "Mama" Morton was once played by singer Valerie Simpson, of Ashford & Simpson fame. She made her Broadway debut in the production in 2018.
Jerry Springer
Tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer starred as Billy Flynn in 2007.
Patrick Swayze
The late, great actor Patrick Swayze had a brief run in Chicago, playing Billy Flynn in 2003 for a two-week run.
Aida Turturro
Sopranos star Aida Turturro played Matron "Mama" Morton in 2007 alongside her costar, Vincent Pastore.
Sofia Vergara
Sitcom star Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) played Roxie Hart in 2009.
Michelle Williams
Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams joined the cast of Chicago on Broadway in 2010 as Roxie Hart, after playing the role in London.
Wendy Williams
Talk show host Wendy Williams made her Broadway debut in 2013 in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton.
Rumer Willis
The rumors are true! Rumer Willis did, in fact, star in Broadway's Chicago — as Roxie Hart in 2015.
Chandra Wilson
Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson spent two months in the summer of 2009 treading the boards at Matron "Mama" Morton.
Tom Wopat
The Dukes of Hazzard star and Tony nominee Tom Wopat was one of the stars who played Billy Flynn in 2008.