A Cher Surprise! Star Sings 'If I Could Turn Back Time' with Cast of Cher Show on Opening Night

36 years after making her Broadway debut, Cher hit the stage again — but this time for her own musical!

The iconic singer, 72, surprised the opening night crowd of The Cher Show with a special performance of her hit “If I Could Turn Back Time.” The jukebox musical based on her life also features three actresses playing Cher throughout her career, and the woman herself sang a duet with star Stephanie J. Block, who plays Cher later in her career.

The two delighted the audience taking turns singing, with an incredulous Block showing her excitement throughout the special moment. The rest of the cast and creatives also sang along behind the two ladies, whose voices synced perfectly.

TIME CHER: Two #Chers for the price of one at the Broadway opening of #TheCherShow when the music star joined the cast for the curtain call and a singalong of #IfICouldTurnBackTime pic.twitter.com/b8bwq5CkSH — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 4, 2018

Cher first made her Broadway debut in 1982 for the play Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, where she played the waitress Sissy.

But the night wasn’t without a little controversy when one of the stars of the show called out Kanye West for texting during the performance.

“Hey @KanyeWest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the musical wrote on Twitter.

“It’s opening night,” the actor continued. “Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

West later responded to Spector writing, “To Cher and the Cher show team the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette.”

“We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece,” West added.