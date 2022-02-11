Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at The Music Man Opening

Hugh Jackman's wife of 25 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, told PEOPLE that their house was "very quiet, very calm" before the long-awaited first show

The stars aligned to support Hugh Jackman for the opening night of The Music Man on Broadway.

On Thursday night, Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more celebrities arrived at The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City to support Jackman, 53, ahead of the first official showing of the theatrical revival.

For the night out, Hathaway, 39, wore a strapless black jumpsuit, accessorized with a black belt around her waist and a purple bag in her hand. She was accompanied to the event by husband Adam Shulman, who wore a classic black suit.

Lively, 34, meanwhile posed on the red carpet in a plunging purple pantsuit as husband Reynolds, 45, rocked an all-black ensemble. The couple also posed for photos with Jackman's wife of 25 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Ryan Reynolds and Deborra-Lee Furness Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In The Music Man, Jackman and Sutton Foster shine as Harold Hill and Marian, respectively. The musical follows Harold, a con man, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader who sells band instruments to naive townspeople, promising to train members of a new band.

Behind the scenes, Harold (who has no music skills) plans to skip town, but is caught up in wooing the prim librarian and piano teacher Marian.

Jackman, Foster and the cast began preview performances on Dec. 20. Days after the sneak peeks began, Jackman revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 after Foster had also received a positive diagnosis.

the music man with hugh jackman and sutton foster Credit: joan marcus

Speaking with PEOPLE during opening night, Furness, 66, chatted about how she helped set up Jackman for success before the first show.

"The day of, like today, it's usually a very noisy household at our place with everything going on," she said. "But I keep it very quiet, very calm so it's like the calm before the storm."

When asked how she convinces 21-year-old son Oscar and 16-year-old daughter Ava, whom she adopted with Jackman, to stay cool, Furness joked, "Ice cream, just keep feeding them."