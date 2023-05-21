All the Celebrities at the 2023 Drama League Awards in N.Y.C.: Photos

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and more celebrated the best of the year's theater at the intimate event in N.Y.C.

By Kate Hogan
Published on May 21, 2023 08:40 AM
Ben Platt

Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Parade actor presented an award.

Alex Newell

Alex Newell . Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Shucked star was nominated for distinguished performance.

Jordan E. Cooper

Jordan Cooper. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Cooper, who wrote and starred in Ain't No Mo', earned a distinguished performance nomination for his work in the show.

Lorna Courtney

Lorna Courtney. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

& Juliet star Courtney earned a distinguished performance nomination for her role, as well.

Patina Miller

Patina Miller. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Miller, of Into the Woods, was another of the night's nominees.

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee . Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Ghee's work in Some Like It Hot earned them a nomination, and the show itself won outstanding production of a musical.

Brian D'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Sara Bareilles

Brian D'arcy James - Patina Miller - Sara Bareilles.. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Into the Woods cast accepted the award for outstanding revival of a musical.

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Broadway legend was on hand to present.

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Sweeney Todd star was the night's distinguished performance award winner. The honor can only be won once during the career of an actor.

Arian Moayed

Arian Moyad . Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Succession star currently features in A Doll's House, which won outstanding revival of a play.

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Wolfe also earned a distinguised performance nomination for & Juliet.

Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele

Colton Ryan. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The New York, New York stars were both nominated for their performances.

D'arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Carden earned a nomination for her role in The Thanksgiving Play.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer . Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Comer's performance in Prima Facie earned her a nomination, as well.

Will Swenson & Audra McDonald

Will Swenson & Audra McDonald . Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Presenter McDonald was joined by her husband, fellow actor Swenson.

Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Hayes earned a nomination for Good Night, Oscar.

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Bareilles' Into the Woods nomination marked her second Drama League nod.

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo . Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Soo scored a nod for her performance in Camelot.

Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan

Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window costars each earned a nomination for their performances.

Okieriete Onaodowan

Okieriete Onaodowan. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Onaodowan also stars in A Doll's House, which won outstanding revival of a play.

Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Diamond was a nominee for Parade.

Marla Mindelle

Marla Mindelle. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Another of the night's nominees, Mindelle was up for her Titanique: Un Parodie Muiscale.

Josh Groban

Josh Groban. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Groban earned a distinguished performance nomination for Sweeney Todd.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson . Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

The Tony nominee also made an appearance.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin Manuel Miranda. Drama League Awards in NYC May 19, 2023. credit is Jenny Anderson for The Drama League
Jenny Anderson for The Drama League

Is it a theater show without him?!

