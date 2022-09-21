Broadway Alums Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay Win 'The Amazing Race Canada'

Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay are the newest champions of The Amazing Race Canada!

The Broadway alums and longtime best friends finished first in the show's season 8 finale that aired Tuesday, beating out siblings Jesse and Marika Cockney, who came in second place.

Ramsay, 45, spoke out about their victory on social media, writing that it's "a WIN for theater people, for middle aged people, for anyone who has medical obstacles and told they have limitations."

The pair's participation on the show comes almost a decade after Wreford Ledlow, 42, "was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and told she had two to six years to live," according to Broadway World.

"Following surgery and years of treatment, she has now passed the six-year mark and feels oddly grateful for the diagnosis, as it taught her how to live life to the fullest," the outlet adds.

Ramsay, who first met Wreford Ledlow at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School over two decades ago, counts Hair and Fiddler on the Roof among his stage credits, while Wreford Ledlow's include Oklahoma! and 42nd Street.

Speaking with the Toronto Star after their win, Ramsay said the show "was an opportunity to step in and show what support for a friend going through a terrible diagnosis is and often looks like."

"This competition was all about trust. I trust him 100% and I know he trusts me," Wreford Ledlow told the outlet. "When you have that, the world's your oyster."

Ramsay hopes that Canadians look at their win "and take this opportunity to connect with their friends and make special memories together," he told the Star.

The original Amazing Race has been a reality competition staple on CBS since it first aired in September 2001.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the show follows 11 or 12 teams of two who race around the world to complete challenges. Each week, the last team to make it to the new destination is eliminated. The end prize for one lucky team is "at least $1 million," according to CBS.

Penn and Kim Holderness won the most recent 33rd season of the show, making history as the oldest team to ever take home the top honors.

Penn told PEOPLE back in March that in addition to working hard, not giving up and studying — "the reason why we won the race" — "getting the most out of your partner, and being able to work with a partner, can yield unbelievable results."