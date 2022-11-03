Cameron Crowe Invites Jimmy Fallon to Join Broadway's 'Almost Famous' — and Rewrote a Scene Just for Him

Cameron Crowe has invited Jimmy Fallon to appear in the Broadway musical adaptation of Almost Famous.

On Tuesday, the writer and director, 65, of the 2000 film of the same name appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the stage show, which is currently in previews at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and opens Thursday.

"Is my character still in the play?" Fallon asked Crowe, to which he replied: "I'm really glad you bring this up because, Jimmy, we love Dennis Hope of the movie."

"Of course it's in the play," Crowe continued. "My dream has always been to have you come and be the link between the two casts, the cast of the musical, who also became a really tight family, and the movie. So, I would like you to come on the Broadway stage and play your part again of Dennis Hope."

Fallon replied, "I'm in! Absolutely, I am in. Oh my gosh!"

According to Crowe, he's even rewritten the character's scene just for Fallon.

"Knowing you might step in, I rewrote the scene for an advanced Jimmy fever," he said during the interview. "I really wanted to get a scene worthy of you — and the beard!"

In the movie, Fallon, 48, made his film debut as Dennis Hope — a road manager for the fictional band Stillwater. The role is now played on Broadway by actor Jakeim Hart.

Crowe expressed to the late-night talk show host: "I wrote a new version of the scene for you, which turned out so great that that's what is in the play, and Jakeim does that version." He added, "It's got some new jokes that I bring to you."

According to Fallon, he's happy to accept the invitation. "I'm going to jam with the band," he told Crowe. Fallon has yet to make his Broadway debut; however, he is featured on a track from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Mixtape album alongside the Roots.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Crowe said he loves "the idea of our favorites and future favorites dropping in to 'jam.' "

Representatives for Broadway's Almost Famous did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment regarding Fallon's potential involvement.

Almost Famous, which won Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2000, is loosely based on his life as a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone. The film follows a young William Miller (Patrick Fugit on film) as he hits the road with the fictional band Stillwater for his story on the group of rock stars.

In May, Broadway songwriter Tom Kitt told PEOPLE that fans of the film can "expect the beautiful sensibility of Cameron, the way he sees the world. There's just a glorious poetry to his writing, and the energy of that time period and the music." At the time, Kitt added that the rehearsal room is "inspiring" and that he thinks the show "will feel that way too."

Almost Famous officially opens on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Thursday.