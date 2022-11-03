Cameron Crowe Invites Jimmy Fallon to Join Broadway's 'Almost Famous' — and Rewrote a Scene Just for Him

"I'm in! Absolutely, I am in," Jimmy Fallon told Cameron Crowe of potentially making a guest appearance in the Broadway musical Almost Famous

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 01:19 AM

Cameron Crowe has invited Jimmy Fallon to appear in the Broadway musical adaptation of Almost Famous.

On Tuesday, the writer and director, 65, of the 2000 film of the same name appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the stage show, which is currently in previews at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and opens Thursday.

"Is my character still in the play?" Fallon asked Crowe, to which he replied: "I'm really glad you bring this up because, Jimmy, we love Dennis Hope of the movie."

"Of course it's in the play," Crowe continued. "My dream has always been to have you come and be the link between the two casts, the cast of the musical, who also became a really tight family, and the movie. So, I would like you to come on the Broadway stage and play your part again of Dennis Hope."

Fallon replied, "I'm in! Absolutely, I am in. Oh my gosh!"

The Company of ALMOST FAMOUS. Photo by Matt Murphy
Matt Murphy

According to Crowe, he's even rewritten the character's scene just for Fallon.

"Knowing you might step in, I rewrote the scene for an advanced Jimmy fever," he said during the interview. "I really wanted to get a scene worthy of you — and the beard!"

In the movie, Fallon, 48, made his film debut as Dennis Hope — a road manager for the fictional band Stillwater. The role is now played on Broadway by actor Jakeim Hart.

Crowe expressed to the late-night talk show host: "I wrote a new version of the scene for you, which turned out so great that that's what is in the play, and Jakeim does that version." He added, "It's got some new jokes that I bring to you."

RELATED VIDEO: Back to the Future: The Musical Sets Broadway Dates

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Fallon, he's happy to accept the invitation. "I'm going to jam with the band," he told Crowe. Fallon has yet to make his Broadway debut; however, he is featured on a track from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Mixtape album alongside the Roots.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Crowe said he loves "the idea of our favorites and future favorites dropping in to 'jam.' "

Representatives for Broadway's Almost Famous did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment regarding Fallon's potential involvement.

Almost Famous, which won Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2000, is loosely based on his life as a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone. The film follows a young William Miller (Patrick Fugit on film) as he hits the road with the fictional band Stillwater for his story on the group of rock stars.

In May, Broadway songwriter Tom Kitt told PEOPLE that fans of the film can "expect the beautiful sensibility of Cameron, the way he sees the world. There's just a glorious poetry to his writing, and the energy of that time period and the music." At the time, Kitt added that the rehearsal room is "inspiring" and that he thinks the show "will feel that way too."

Almost Famous officially opens on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Thursday.

Related Articles
Almost Famous Rehearsal. Drew Gehling. Anika Larsen. Casey Likes. Solea Pfeiffer.Chris Wood.
'Almost Famous' Broadway Musical Begins Rehearsals Ahead of Fall Opening — See the Photos
Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's
Michael J. Fox on 'Back to the Future: The Musical' : 'They're Trying to Do a New Thing'
Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
'Avatar 2' Stars Reveal Why Kate Winslet Was Best at Holding Breath for Underwater Scenes
Winston Duke attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney); Chadwick Boseman attends the Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Global Junket Press Conference on January 30, 2018 at Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Winston Duke's Pants 'Split Open' While Wrestling with Chadwick Boseman for 'Black Panther' Audition
Roger Bart and Christopher Loyd Back to the Future Musical Teaser
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'
THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1542_Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
See an Exclusive First Look at Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington in Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Sara Porkalob poses at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
'1776' Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881079f) Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson Almost Famous - 2000 Director: Cameron Crowe Dreamworks Llc USA Scene Still Comedy/Drama Presque célèbre
Broadway-Bound 'Almost Famous' Musical Has the 'Beautiful Sensibility' of Cameron Crowe
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Susan Egan
Broadway Star Susan Egan Diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, Pulls Out of Disney Princess Concert Tour
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
danny boyle, keanu reeves
'The Matrix' Is Getting a Dance Stage Show Adaptation from 'Slumdog Millionaire' Director Danny Boyle
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
'Blonde' — How Much of Netflix's Controversial Marilyn Monroe Movie Is True?
Heathers: The Musical Director on the Iconic Movie Line Winona Ryder Requested They Add to Show
'Heathers: The Musical' Director on the Iconic Movie Line Winona Ryder Requested They Add to Show
Idris Elba Shows DJ Skills on The Tonight Show
Idris Elba Shows Off His DJ Skills on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Reunite with 'Hairspray' Cast 20 Years Later — Watch!