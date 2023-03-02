'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Adds Busy Philipps as Regina George's Mom

Busy Philipps isn't like a regular mom — she's a cool mom!

The actress will be starring in the Mean Girls movie musical adaptation as Regina George's mom, according to Deadline.

Philipps, 43, shared the news on her Instagram. "You know something? I really never have been a regular mom," she captioned the post with the hashtag #meangirls.

Busy Philipps Instagram

She also reposted the Deadline article on her Instagram story, writing, "Reader, She cried (From happiness for once.)

"The Tina Fey universe IS so real and omg how did I end up in it? I'm grateful every day for her friendship and support," she wrote in another Instagram story about the announcement.

The news comes right after The Office alum Jenna Fischer was tapped to play Cady Heron's mom on Wednesday.

Amy Poehler originated the role in fellow SNL alum Fey's 2004 original film from Paramount.

This won't be the first time Philipps plays Mrs. George, as the Girls5eva star dressed up like the iconic character for Halloween 2019 with her daughter as Plastics leader Regina George.

Plans for the musical movie were first announced in January 2020 by Tina Fey, who wrote both the film and the musical. In February 2023, Fey announced that she and Tim Meadows would step back into their movie roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Not only is Fey starring in and writing the movie musical adaptation, but she is also producing the project alongside Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, wrote the original songs for the musical with lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and Kyle Hanagami, well-known for his viral YouTube videos, is choreographing the film.

The main cast for the film was announced in December 2022; Senior Year actress Angourie Rice is set to star as Cady Heron and Sex Lives of College Girls star Renée Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George.

Avantika and Bebe Wood are set to play Regina's Plastics cohorts, Karen and Gretchen, while The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels.

In addition to Fey and Meadows reprising their roles, there have been reports that the original Mean Girls cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, could appear in the upcoming film.

Paramount/Everett

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, Seyfried noted that she and her former costars are "100% into" making a cameo. "It's been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang," she told the publication.

Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne are co-directing the film. The duo has worked together on various projects in the past, including music videos and shows, but Mean Girls will mark their feature directorial debut at a studio, per Broadway Buzz.

Filming is reportedly slated to begin in New Jersey in March 2023, according to a recent casting call for extras.

Paramount Pictures hasn't announced an official release date yet, but it will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.