Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Preps Magical 5th Anniversary Celebrations (Exclusive)

Published on April 13, 2023 11:00 AM
harry potter and the cursed child
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has a magical plan to celebrate its 5th anniversary on Broadway.

The spellbinding Tony-winning play — which first premiered in London before opening on the Great White Way in April 2018 — will mark the milestone occasion with five days of surprises, including in-theater giveaways, special guests and even a special in-person lottery.

PEOPLE can also premiere a series of new photos from the production, which capture some never-before-seen moments from the show.

The "Five Days of Magic" series kicks off on Wednesday, April 19, when audiences at the matinee performance will witness a special presentation from the New York City Mayor's Office.

On Thursday, April 20, a video will be released featuring the Broadway cast performing a moment from the production at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located at 30 Hudson Yards in New York City.

harry potter and the cursed child
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Then on Friday, April 21, fans will have the opportunity to enter a special in-person lottery at 4:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, where a drawing will take place at 5:00 p.m. for 50 tickets at that evening's performance within the first five rows of the theater sold at $5 each.

Those who enter the lottery will also have the chance to win special prizes from across the Wizarding World, including full sets of the Harry Potter film series, Funko Pop collectibles and Hogwarts notebooks, as well as copies of Harry Potter: Feasts and Festivities by Insight Editions, Harry Potter LEGO sets and a Hogwarts Legacy game and PlayStation 5 console bundle.

The day of the actual anniversary, Saturday, April 22, audience members at both performances will receive a special Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-themed commemorative gift.

And to close out the "Five Days of Magic," there will be appearances from special guests and once-in-a-lifetime giveaways at the performance on Sunday, April 23.

harry potter and the cursed child
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won six Tony Awards in 2018, including best play.

The play — penned by Jack Thorne with help from J.K. Rowling and the production's director, John Tiffany — takes place 19 years after the closing of the seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, picking up right where Rowling left off: at platform 9 and 3/4 as Harry and his wife, Ginny Weasley, say goodbye to their son Albus as he heads off to his first year at Hogwarts.

Originally told in two parts, the show was retooled as a one-part show once Broadway re-opened following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The production has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history, with over $270 million total sales and over two million tickets sold. The play is also the highest-grossing production ever at the Lyric Theatre, with a weekly record gross of $2,671,191 for the week ending Jan. 1, 2023.

harry potter and the cursed child
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Currently, the show stars David Abeles (Ron Weasley), Aaron Bartz (Draco Malfoy), Steve Haggard (Harry Potter), Jenny Jules (Hermione Granger), Joel Meyers (Albus Potter), Erik C. Peterson (Scorpius Malfoy), Imani Jade Powers (Delphi Diggory), Angela Reed (Ginny Potter) and Maya Olivia Thomas (Rose Granger-Weasley), among others.

For tickets and more information about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, visit the play's official website.

