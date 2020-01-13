Broadway Vacation Will Bring the Griswolds to Stage in New Musical Based on the Vacation Movies

Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Dana Barron in 1983's Vacation Everett

The Griswolds are taking the holiday road to Broadway.

After two trips to Wally World, one to Europe, Vegas, and one infamous Christmas, the famous family at the center of the Vacation film series have a new stop on their agenda: the Great White Way.

On Monday, producers announced the world premiere production of Broadway Vacation, The Musical — a new stage show starring the characters from the popular Chevy Chase-fronted Warner Bros. film comedy franchise.

The musical — with a book, music and lyrics by the duo of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (of The Other Josh Cohen fame), and direction/choreography by Donna Feore — will debut at Seattle’s The 5th Avenue Theatre this fall.

Casting has yet to be announced, but the show will follow the Griswold family and their iconic station wagon in what producers describe as “a laugh-out-loud musical comedy.”

A Broadway bow is being planned, though no dates for the show have been announced.

Broadway Vacation, producers note in their press release, will be the 24th new musical produced at the famed 5th Avenue Theatre. The space has also been the birthplace of various Broadway hits, including Aladdin, Memphis, and Hairspray.

“I couldn’t think of a better place for the Griswolds to start their journey to Broadway than the 5th Avenue Theater,” producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots) said in a statement. “Can’t wait to throw our bags in the family truckster and head to Seattle!”

Image zoom Chevy Chase in National Lampoon's European Vacation Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Vacation films are based on the John Hughes short story that was originally published by National Lampoon magazine.

They began in 1983, with National Lampoon’s Vacation — a film tracked the Griswold family (led by Chase and actress Beverly D’Angelo) as they made their way on a disastrous cross-country road trip to the fictional theme park, Wally World.

A 1985 sequel, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, repeated the formula overseas before 1989s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation kept the Griswold’s stationary, as they planned a hilarious holiday celebration.

Since the original series, there have been two sequels, not produced by National Lampoon. Vegas Vacation (1997) send the Griswolds to Sin City, while 2015’s Vacation put Ed Helms in the driver’s seat at Chase’s son, who recreates his cross-country childhood vacation to Wally World for his own family.