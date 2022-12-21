Broadway's 'The Collaboration', Starring Jeremy Pope, Cancels Opening Night Ahead of Performance

The opening-night performance for The Collaboration on Broadway was canceled, PEOPLE confirms.

Representatives for the production tell PEOPLE in a statement, "Due to a positive COVID case in the company, the producers of The Collaboration have cancelled tonight's performance on Broadway."

"Performances will resume on a date to be announced," the statement adds.

The production team did not specify who in the cast tested positive for COVID nor when The Collaboration will resume performances.

The production team announced the news to the press covering opening night just ahead of the scheduled performance on Tuesday, according to Broadway World.

The Collaboration stars Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen and was slated to officially open Tuesday at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre following preview performances that began Nov. 30.

Though the cast and creative team did not have their red-carpet event on Tuesday, reviews for the production were still published Tuesday as critics were invited to preview performances of the new Anthony McCarten play.

The Collaboration tells the story of an unexpected friendship and collaboration between two artists: Andy Warhol (Bettany) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (Pope).

"Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen," reads a logline for the show.

The show takes place in the summer of 1984 when the pair agrees "to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?"

Written by McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, The Collaboration is presented by the Manhattan Theatre Club with a special arrangement by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan.

The Collaboration plays a limited engagement through Jan. 29. For more information, visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com.