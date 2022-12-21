Entertainment Theater Broadway's 'The Collaboration', Starring Jeremy Pope, Cancels Opening Night Ahead of Performance The production tells PEOPLE in a statement the opening-night performance was called off "due to a positive COVID case in the company" By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 21, 2022 12:26 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jeremy Daniel The opening-night performance for The Collaboration on Broadway was canceled, PEOPLE confirms. Representatives for the production tell PEOPLE in a statement, "Due to a positive COVID case in the company, the producers of The Collaboration have cancelled tonight's performance on Broadway." "Performances will resume on a date to be announced," the statement adds. The production team did not specify who in the cast tested positive for COVID nor when The Collaboration will resume performances. The production team announced the news to the press covering opening night just ahead of the scheduled performance on Tuesday, according to Broadway World. Jeremy Pope on Wanting to Be a 'Black Queer Movie Star' Growing Up: 'It's Been a Challenge' Jeremy Daniel The Collaboration stars Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen and was slated to officially open Tuesday at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre following preview performances that began Nov. 30. Though the cast and creative team did not have their red-carpet event on Tuesday, reviews for the production were still published Tuesday as critics were invited to preview performances of the new Anthony McCarten play. The Collaboration tells the story of an unexpected friendship and collaboration between two artists: Andy Warhol (Bettany) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (Pope). Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen," reads a logline for the show. The show takes place in the summer of 1984 when the pair agrees "to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?" RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Will Join Broadway's Funny Girl as Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein's Early Exit Written by McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, The Collaboration is presented by the Manhattan Theatre Club with a special arrangement by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan. The Collaboration plays a limited engagement through Jan. 29. For more information, visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com.