Susan Egan announced Thursday that she has pulled out of the Disney Princess – The Concert tour after being diagnosed with Bell's palsy.

The 52-year-old actress, who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast and voiced Megara in the Disney animated film Hercules, told social media followers that she will not be performing with the concert series this fall.

Alongside a photo of Belle from the 1991 animated Disney film, Egan shared that she was diagnosed with the condition — which causes sudden weakness or paralysis in muscles on one side of the face and is, in most cases, temporary, per the Mayo Clinic — "this week."

"I'm told it's triggered by a virus, and it seems we have one of those lurking about," Egan wrote in her post, which featured the words "Belle's" Palsy over the photo of the Disney princess.

"I should make a full recovery, but like Justin Bieber (good company!), who announced a similar condition, I'm unable to perform at this time," she continued.

Egan earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Belle, the role she originated on Broadway. In Disney Princess – The Concert, she performs songs from the beloved Disney classic and also serves on the creative team.

"I will of course continue in my role as executive producer, alongside my amazing partners, working daily behind the scenes to bring you an absolutely incredible production!" her post read.

Benjamin Rauhala, co-creator and music director of Disney Princess – The Concert, wishes Egan well as she recovers. He tells PEOPLE, "Susan is our fearless leader, and her hard work is in every aspect of this tour! We're wishing her a speedy recovery, and we're looking forward to making her proud across America this fall!"

Disney Concerts also shared the news of Egan's diagnosis, calling her a "dear friend" and announcing that actresses Anneliese van der Pol and Sarah Uriarte Berry will be joining the tour earlier than expected.

"Susan will be continuing her daily producing work behind the scenes to bring our guests an incredible production," they wrote alongside a photo of Egan in a yellow ball gown reminiscent of the one Belle wears in Beauty and the Beast.

Van Der Pol, best known for playing Chelsea on That's So Raven, and Berry have also played Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast.

"Fun fact: Sarah was my college roommate and sings high Cs in her sleep – I kid you not!" Egan wrote in her announcement. "Sarah was the VERY FIRST Belle in the stage show at Disneyland (!) and was Broadway's SECOND Belle. She and I actually performed the role at the same time: Sarah was on Broadway when I was in the Los Angeles company!"

Berry replied in the comments: "I love and adore you Sus! Belle's palsy. Excellent pun there. Honored and terrified to step in for you! Sending magical light and love, heal you! ❤️."

Formerly the Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City in 2015, fall performances of Disney Princess – The Concert will begin Oct. 20 in Texas.

A rotating cast of princesses will perform on tour, which plays through Dec. 10. Christy Altomare, who starred in the Broadway adaptation of Anastasia, will join the tour again after replacing Laura Osnes last year. Syndee Winters (Nala in Broadway's The Lion King) and Isabelle McCalla (Jasmine in Broadway's Aladdin) also star. Accompanying them is Adam J. Levy (Waitress).

For more information and tickets, visit Disney Princess – The Concert's official website.