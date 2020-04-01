Broadway Star Nick Cordero Unconscious and in Intensive Care: 'My Sweet Husband Needs Your Prayers'

Image zoom

Former Waitress musical star Nick Cordero has been hospitalized and in intensive care, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

In a Instagram post on Tuesday, Kloots said her husband, 41, is “in the ICU and now unconscious” after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week.

According to Kloots, the family fears he had been “misdiagnosed” and is now waiting to see if Cordero will test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“My sweet husband needs your prayers please,” she began the post, sharing a photo of Cordero holding his 9-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID,” she continued. “He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care.”

Kloots went on to say that she misses the actor “terribly” as she’s “not allowed there to visit.”

“Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse,” she wrote. “He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing.”

Assuring followers that the rest of the family “are feeling completely fine,” the fitness trainer added, “My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels. 🙏🏻”

In an Instagram Story shared on late Monday night, Kloots said that Cordero had been “sick for a while” and he hospitalized on Sunday.

“He’s struggling a lot but I’m keeping positive,” she said. “We’re just hoping Nick pulls through this in this really hard time. It’s been really, really scary but I’m hopeful.”

In addition to Waitress, Cordero previously starred in Rock of Ages, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also appeared in several episodes of Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

